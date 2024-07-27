O'FALLON - A 2.4 on the Richter Scale magnitude earthquake was reported at 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning one-kilometer south-southwest of O'Fallon, Illinois, at a depth of .3 kilometers.

The USGS has received reports from at least 11 people on the earthquake as of Saturday afternoon. No injuries have been reported, and no damage from the earthquake was reported.

The Richter magnitude of an earthquake is determined from the logarithm of the amplitude of waves recorded by seismographs.

The New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ) is a 150-mile-long fault zone spanning four states in the Midwestern United States (see Figure 1).

The NMSZ lies within the central Mississippi Valley, extending from northeast Arkansas, through southeast Missouri, western Tennessee, and western Kentucky to southern Illinois.

