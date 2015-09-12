ALTON - A father-daughter Labor Day golf trip turned into a memory of a lifetime when 23-year-old Kelly McCormick of Godfrey, Ill. shot a hole-in-one at the Rolling Hills Golf Course, Sept. 7.

McCormick, a graduate student at Western Illinois University, played on the Alton High School girls golf team but said she had not golfed much since then.

“This summer, I realized I really missed playing, so I started going out to the golf course, hitting golf balls and practicing,” said McComrick. “Also, I've been getting some lesson from Jim Rohan.”

Jim Rohan is a golf instructor that offers lessons at both Rolling Hills and Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

McCormick shot the hole-in-one shortly after walking onto the course on hole two, setting the vibe for the rest of the day.

“When I swung the club, I knew that it was at least on the green, which I was happy with,” said McCormick. “But the hole is a short par three that's up a hill, so I couldn't see where my ball landed. I just knew I was close to the pin.”

When they drove the golf cart up to the green, McCormick said she did not see her ball, so she thought maybe it rolled off onto the side of the green where she thought she may have to chip. That is when her father looked into the hole and saw Kelly’s ball.

“I couldn't believe it,” said McCormick. “I just kept repeating, No way! That can't be. I was so excited."

McCormick did not have her phone on her at the time but wanted to document this once in a lifetime experience.

“There was a group of men teeing off on another hole and they overheard my dad and I cheering,” said McCormick. “One of the guys took pictures of me and texted them to me. Then, my dad and I drove the golf cart to tell Jim Rohan, who was giving lessons to some other people at Rolling Hills. He hugged me and told me congratulations.”

McCormick said overall, she shot pretty well that day with a final score of 42, especially considering she hadn’t played in awhile.

“I'm not sure that I'll ever get a hole in one again,” said McCormick. “But I hope so!”

