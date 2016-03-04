Senators: “As the Zika public health emergency continues to grow, a robust and rapid U.S. response… must not come at the expense of our other urgent global health efforts.”

WASHINGTON — As the outbreak of the Zika virus continues to grow, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined with 23 senators today in calling on the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee to fully fund President Obama’s $1.9 billion emergency supplemental request to combat the Zika virus, while simultaneously maintaining the United States’ efforts to address other global health priorities, including Ebola. In a letter addressed to the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies and the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs, the senators highlighted the urgency of the U.S. response to the Zika virus, but also emphasized that a concurrent commitment to ending the Ebola epidemic is equally critical and should not be undermined or neglected. The senators warned that reducing funding for Ebola research and treatment to address the Zika virus would compromise public health infrastructures and increase health risks worldwide.

“We respectfully request that you fully fund the President’s Fiscal Year 2016 emergency supplemental request of $1.9 billion to combat the Zika virus outbreak, without undermining ongoing efforts to address the Ebola epidemic. The World Health Organization projects the Zika virus could affect up to 4 million people in 2016, highlighting the urgency of a coordinated response to combat it. At the same time, the United States must continue to work with our international partners to confront a number of persistent and serious epidemics, including the Ebola virus that has caused more than 11,300 deaths since 2014,” wrote the Senators. “Dramatically reducing funding for the Ebola account now, in order to fund efforts against this new threat, would increase health risks worldwide while also sending a troubling message about the U.S. commitment to ending the current epidemic and preparing for future outbreaks.”

The Honorable Lindsey Graham The Honorable Patrick Leahy

Chairman Ranking Member

Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations,

and Related Programs and Related Programs

Senate Appropriations Committee Senate Appropriations Committee

United States Senate United States Senate

Washington, DC 20510 Washington, DC 20510

The Honorable Roy Blunt The Honorable Patty Murray

Chairman Ranking Member

Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human

Services, Education, and Related Agencies Services, Education, and Related Agencies

Senate Appropriations Committee Senate Appropriations Committee

United States Senate United States Senate

Washington, DC 20510 Washington, DC 20510

Dear Subcommittee Chairman Graham, Subcommittee Ranking Member Leahy, Subcommittee Chairman Blunt, and Subcommittee Ranking Member Murray:

We respectfully request that you fully fund the President’s Fiscal Year 2016 emergency supplemental request of $1.9 billion to combat the Zika virus outbreak, without undermining ongoing efforts to address the Ebola epidemic. As the Zika public health emergency continues to grow, a robust and rapid U.S. response is critical to better understand the virus and to protect those most at risk, but it must not come at the expense of our other urgent global health efforts.

On February 1, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a public health emergency after it spread to more than two dozen countries and territories throughout the Americas and Pacific Islands, including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa. Zika has been linked with microcephaly, a serious birth defect that results in head and brain abnormalities, and, in severe cases, long-term cognitive consequences including developmental delay, problems with vision, and epilepsy in children. Zika has also been tied to Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause muscle weakness and in some cases, paralysis. As of February 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 82 laboratory-confirmed, travel-related Zika cases in the continental United States. The WHO projects the Zika virus could affect up to 4 million people in 2016, highlighting the urgency of a coordinated response to combat it.

At the same time, the United States must continue to work with our international partners to confront a number of persistent and serious epidemics, including the Ebola virus that has caused more than 11,300 deaths since 2014. We must remain vigilant to help the countries most severely impacted by Ebola – Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone – address new cases, build up their public health infrastructures, and develop and stockpile vaccines and treatments for future outbreaks. Dramatically reducing funding for the Ebola account now, in order to fund efforts against this new threat, would increase health risks worldwide while also sending a troubling message about the U.S. commitment to ending the current epidemic and preparing for future outbreaks.

As health officials in the region prepare for increased transmission of Zika in the coming spring and summer months, the United States must be ready with a robust response. The President’s emergency supplemental request will help fund laboratory testing, education, and the research and development of new vaccines, as well as establish surveillance and rapid response efforts. We therefore respectfully urge you to fully fund this emergency request without neglecting our critical efforts to address other global health priorities.

Sincerely,

Christopher S. Murphy Edward J. Markey

United States Senator United States Senator

Article continues after sponsor message

Cory A. Booker Jeanne Shaheen

United States Senator United States Senator

Richard J. Durbin Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator United States Senator

Barbara Boxer Robert P. Casey, Jr.

United States Senator United States Senator

Sherrod Brown Debbie Stabenow

United States Senator United States Senator

Kirsten Gillibrand Jack Reed

United States Senator United States Senator

Ron Wyden Mazie K. Hirono

United States Senator United States Senator

Brian Schatz Bill Nelson

United States Senator United States Senator

Sheldon Whitehouse Bernard Sanders

United States Senator United States Senator

Gary C. Peters Al Franken

United States Senator United States Senator

Richard Blumenthal Elizabeth Warren

United States Senator United States Senator

Christopher A. Coons Michael F. Bennet

United States Senator United States Senator

More like this: