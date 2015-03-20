23 municipalities & park districts receive Madison County grants Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. More Than $1.3 Million Awarded To Fund 105 Projects EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission has awarded 23 park enhancement grants totaling $1,344,745 to municipalities and park districts in the county. The funds awarded by the Grant Commission will be combined with city, village and township funds to finance 105 projects throughout the county. Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan said residents from every area of the county benefit from the investment of Madison County Park Enhancement Grants (PEP). “This program has been incredibly successful in enhancing communty parks throughout Madison County.” Dunstan said thousands of residents and visitors of all ages annually enjoy the parks. “Throughout the year, parents and grandparents take children to have fun on the playgrounds, while others play ball and golf, or just enjoy nature’s wonders at one of the passive, green space parks. We are also fortunate that in Madison County, many of the parks are accessible by one of the most extensive systems of bike and walking paths in the country.” The PEP program is administered by the Madison County Community Development department operating under the direction of the Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission. The commission oversees the operation of the Metro East Park and Recreational District, which was created by a vote of Madison County residents in November, 2000. The Park and Recreation District is funded by a 1/10th of one percent sales tax. Frank Miles, administrator of Madison County Community Development, said the PEP program has been instrumental in enabling communities to maintain and improve their respective parks. “During difficult economic times, property and sales tax revenue is needed by municipalities and townships to maintain infrastructure and public safety, and less money is available for parks andother projects which enhance the quality of life for our residents,” Miles said. Miles said a key point which is often overlooked is Madison County’s extensive system of quality parks actually generate revenue and contribute to positive economic development. “People come to Madison County to enjoy our parks and bike paths,” Miles said. “And when they are here, they dine at our restaurants, and visit our shops and retail businesses. And when companies look to locate to an area, parks and other amenities are considered.” “The support from the PEP program is essential for our municipalities, townships and park districts to help keep Madison County attractive to visitors, businesses and a great place to live and raise a family,” Miles added. 2015 Madison County Park and Recreation Grants Alhambra Township Amount Requested: $10,800.00 Scope of Project: Alhambra Township Park Purchase new zero turn commercial mower (John Deere Z960R Commercial ZTrak) Alton Park & Recreation Amount Requested: $138,655.00 Scope of Project: Rock Springs Park Revitalization of existing ball field which will include ADA compliant viewing area James H. Killion Park (Formerly known as Salu Park) Overlay existing basketball courts with asphalt mix and restripe

Apply primer and petro-mat prior to overlay

Retrofit existing poles with energy efficient LED fixtures and install new lights at park entrances Gordon Moore Park Purchase two tents for park events

Install 1000 ft. of 5’ fence with top hand rails along north side of soccer fields

Purchase new tarps and turf for Hopkins field, dugout and batting cages

Replace dugout roofs at diamond 6 and purchase steel to encase fascia of dugouts

Phase 1 restroom improvements at building 1 which will bring restroom into ADA compliance

Fields 1,2 and 3 will receive new dugout roofs that will strengthen and raise the height, also purchase steel for the fascia Village of Bethalto Amount Requested: $47,900.00 Scope of Project: Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park Loan repayment Chouteau Township Amount Requested: $20,975.00 Scope of Project: Chouteau Township Park Repayment of PEP loan Collinsville Area Recreation District Amount Requested: $165,200.00 Scope of Project: CARD Administration Building Installation of automatic door openers

Lowering service counter to meet ADA standards

Purchase of TTY

Purchase ADA signage for all parks

Purchase of rubberized mulch for use at playgrounds Arlington Golf Course Improvement of drainage at hole #11

Installation of an ADA compliant sidewalk from parking lot to the family tent area

Addition of 12 ADA parking spaces

Replacement of the irrigation controller at Arlington Greens to improve water conservation/management

Purchase of ADA picnic tables Pleasant Ridge Park Renovation of playground approach/drainage to improve accessibility Splash City Water Park Addition of 2 ADA parking spaces

Renovation of landscaping

Construction of pergola for guests Willoughby Farm Construction of a goat barn

Renovation of parking area to include ADA parking

Renovation of chicken house Schnucks Park Renovation of the gazebo area including a new ADA picnic table, improved approach, and new lumber East Alton Amount Requested: $31,480.00 Scope of Project: Keasler Recreation Complex Purchase and install Americana Illini Shelter (pavilion)

Purchase and install six benches

Purchase and install bike rack that holds 18 bikes City of Edwardsville Amount Requested: $133,155.00 Scope of Project: Spray and Play Park Construction of ADA compliant trails throughout the 3 acre park Edwardsville Township Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Township Park Bring restroom facility into ADA compliance with installation of new toilets, hand dryers, occupancy sensors, new sinks, doors and soap dispensers Foster Township Amount Requested: $20,135.00 Scope of Project: Foster Township Park: (all for a restroom facility) Repayment of PEP loan

Install air conditioning

Install Handrails

Install electric hand-dryers

Install aluminum thresholds Village of Glen Carbon Amount Requested: $64,790.00 Scope of Project: Miner Park Replace bandstand railing

Make ADA upgrades to approach and entrance

Make ADA upgrades to restrooms

Purchase 9 picnic tables Village Hall Park Make ADA upgrades to approach and entrance

Make ADA upgrades to restrooms Green Space East Provide a neighborhood access point that will be ADA compliant

Purchase 6 planters

Purchase 4 picnic tables Village of Godfrey Amount Requested: $90,625.00 Scope of Project: Glazebrook Park Repayment for year 3 of PEP loan Granite City Park District: Amount Requested: $150,950.00 Scope of Project: Legacy Golf Course Pave 7000 linear feet to complete Phase III of cart/walking paths

Improve drainage and make ground repairs as needed

Install rip/rap around lakes Village of Hamel Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Hamel Community Park/Building Replace 5040 square feet of flooring in the community center Village of Hartford Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Article continues after sponsor message Seventh Street Park Purchase and install a Slide City Playground Structure City of Highland Amount Requested: $48,820.00 Scope of Project: Glik Park Purchase 1 portable batting cage

Purchase 2 protective screens

Purchase 3 portable pitching mounds Silver Lake Park Purchase two sets of concrete “bags” games/boards for park guests Spindler Park Make electrical upgrades to pavilion that was installed last year

Install 3 LED parking lot lights to enhance security 4-Diamonds Ball Fields Purchase 1 backstop to replace 50+ year old backstop Hoffman Park Replace chain linked fence with aluminum fencing Village of Livingston Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Veterans Memorial Park Construction of a public restroom that is ADA compliant City of Madison Amount Requested: $19,575.00 Scope of Project: 7th St. and Lee, 2nd St. Park Rubber mulch for playground Village of Marine Amount Requested: $14,750.00 Scope of Project: Heritage Park and Village Park Purchase rip rap for lake Village of Maryville Amount Requested: $22,555.00 Scope of Project: Drost Park PEP Loan payment for improvements at Drost Park Nameoki Township Amount Requested: $21,700.00 Scope of Project: Community Park Purchase a zero turn mower

Swing set replacement parts

Benches

Pole Saw and Weed Eater

Paint for old playground equipment

Work Tools (Rake, Shovels, Broom)

Geo Dome Climber

Concrete for basketball court

Basketball mount and net

Two ADA Picnic Tables

Mulch, Flowers, Potting Mix, Planters, Timbers New Douglas Township Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: New Douglas Township Park AED

Fire extinguishers

Purchase baseball and softball supplies

Purchase ping pong table, air hockey, and 3 in 1 multi game table

Purchase equipment for aerobic room in rec center

Purchase weight equipment for rec center

Create a toddler room with purchase of kids soft floor and mats

Purchase handicap swing and replacement swings

Purchase landscape materials and ADA Mulch Village of Pontoon Beach Amount Requested: $28,825.00 Scope of Project: Randall D. Dalton Veterans Park Construct a bandstand with an ADA ramp Roxana Community Park District Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Roxana Park Purchase and install security camera’s Village of South Roxana Amount Requested: $14,180.00 Scope of Project: Veterans Memorial Purchase and installation of digital marquee St. Jacob Park District Amount Requested: $13,579.00 Scope of Project: Construction of 4 ADA parking places

Purchase portable pitching mound

Purchase sporting items for baseball league teams Tri-Township Park District Amount Requested: $80,745.00 Scope of Project: Lake drainage will be improved and will be matched by the Sustainability grant to add rip rap to the failing lake retaining wall

Make improvements to the petting zoo which will include the construction of a new building that will have shade overhangs for extreme heat and an indoor heating facility during the extreme cold Venice Park District Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Repayment for the loan Wood River Parks and Recreation Amount Requested: $53,150.00 Scope of Project: Belk Park Repayment of PEP Loan year 3

Purchase a new ADA accessible dock for fishing 14th St. Park Pave new asphalt Basketball court

Purchase two basketball goals for basketball court

Construct new dog park that will consist of two areas, one for big dogs, one for small dogs Wood River Township Amount Requested: $31,951.00 Scope of Project: Kutter Park Add electric receptacles to baseball diamonds

Paint and replace back stop fence on diamond 1

Build retaining wall along hill to prevent erosion

Install rubberized bedding for playground Village of Worden Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Annual payment of the Park & Recreation Loan. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip