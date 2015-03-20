23 municipalities & park districts receive Madison County grants
More Than $1.3 Million Awarded To Fund 105 Projects
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission has awarded 23 park enhancement grants totaling $1,344,745 to municipalities and park districts in the county. The funds awarded by the Grant Commission will be combined with city, village and township funds to finance 105 projects throughout the county.
Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan said residents from every area of the county benefit from the investment of Madison County Park Enhancement Grants (PEP). “This program has been incredibly successful in enhancing communty parks throughout Madison County.”
Dunstan said thousands of residents and visitors of all ages annually enjoy the parks. “Throughout the year, parents and grandparents take children to have fun on the playgrounds, while others play ball and golf, or just enjoy nature’s wonders at one of the passive, green space parks. We are also fortunate that in Madison County, many of the parks are accessible by one of the most extensive systems of bike and walking paths in the country.”
The PEP program is administered by the Madison County Community Development department operating under the direction of the Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission. The commission oversees the operation of the Metro East Park and Recreational District, which was created by a vote of Madison County residents in November, 2000. The Park and Recreation District is funded by a 1/10th of one percent sales tax.
Frank Miles, administrator of Madison County Community Development, said the PEP program has been instrumental in enabling communities to maintain and improve their respective parks.
“During difficult economic times, property and sales tax revenue is needed by municipalities and townships to maintain infrastructure and public safety, and less money is available for parks andother projects which enhance the quality of life for our residents,” Miles said.
Miles said a key point which is often overlooked is Madison County’s extensive system of quality parks actually generate revenue and contribute to positive economic development. “People come to Madison County to enjoy our parks and bike paths,” Miles said. “And when they are here, they dine at our restaurants, and visit our shops and retail businesses. And when companies look to locate to an area, parks and other amenities are considered.”
“The support from the PEP program is essential for our municipalities, townships and park districts to help keep Madison County attractive to visitors, businesses and a great place to live and raise a family,” Miles added.
2015 Madison County Park and Recreation Grants
Alhambra Township
Amount Requested: $10,800.00
Scope of Project:
Alhambra Township Park
- Purchase new zero turn commercial mower (John Deere Z960R Commercial ZTrak)
Alton Park & Recreation
Amount Requested: $138,655.00
Scope of Project:
Rock Springs Park
- Revitalization of existing ball field which will include ADA compliant viewing area
James H. Killion Park (Formerly known as Salu Park)
- Overlay existing basketball courts with asphalt mix and restripe
- Apply primer and petro-mat prior to overlay
- Retrofit existing poles with energy efficient LED fixtures and install new lights at park entrances
Gordon Moore Park
- Purchase two tents for park events
- Install 1000 ft. of 5’ fence with top hand rails along north side of soccer fields
- Purchase new tarps and turf for Hopkins field, dugout and batting cages
- Replace dugout roofs at diamond 6 and purchase steel to encase fascia of dugouts
- Phase 1 restroom improvements at building 1 which will bring restroom into ADA compliance
- Fields 1,2 and 3 will receive new dugout roofs that will strengthen and raise the height, also purchase steel for the fascia
Village of Bethalto
Amount Requested: $47,900.00
Scope of Project:
Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park
- Loan repayment
Chouteau Township
Amount Requested: $20,975.00
Scope of Project:
Chouteau Township Park
- Repayment of PEP loan
Collinsville Area Recreation District
Amount Requested: $165,200.00
Scope of Project:
CARD Administration Building
- Installation of automatic door openers
- Lowering service counter to meet ADA standards
- Purchase of TTY
- Purchase ADA signage for all parks
- Purchase of rubberized mulch for use at playgrounds
Arlington Golf Course
- Improvement of drainage at hole #11
- Installation of an ADA compliant sidewalk from parking lot to the family tent area
- Addition of 12 ADA parking spaces
- Replacement of the irrigation controller at Arlington Greens to improve water conservation/management
- Purchase of ADA picnic tables
Pleasant Ridge Park
- Renovation of playground approach/drainage to improve accessibility
Splash City Water Park
- Addition of 2 ADA parking spaces
- Renovation of landscaping
- Construction of pergola for guests
Willoughby Farm
- Construction of a goat barn
- Renovation of parking area to include ADA parking
- Renovation of chicken house
Schnucks Park
- Renovation of the gazebo area including a new ADA picnic table, improved approach, and new lumber
East Alton
Amount Requested: $31,480.00
Scope of Project:
Keasler Recreation Complex
- Purchase and install Americana Illini Shelter (pavilion)
- Purchase and install six benches
- Purchase and install bike rack that holds 18 bikes
City of Edwardsville
Amount Requested: $133,155.00
Scope of Project:
Spray and Play Park
- Construction of ADA compliant trails throughout the 3 acre park
Edwardsville Township
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Township Park
- Bring restroom facility into ADA compliance with installation of new toilets, hand dryers, occupancy sensors, new sinks, doors and soap dispensers
Foster Township
Amount Requested: $20,135.00
Scope of Project:
Foster Township Park: (all for a restroom facility)
- Repayment of PEP loan
- Install air conditioning
- Install Handrails
- Install electric hand-dryers
- Install aluminum thresholds
Village of Glen Carbon
Amount Requested: $64,790.00
Scope of Project:
Miner Park
- Replace bandstand railing
- Make ADA upgrades to approach and entrance
- Make ADA upgrades to restrooms
- Purchase 9 picnic tables
Village Hall Park
- Make ADA upgrades to approach and entrance
- Make ADA upgrades to restrooms
Green Space East
- Provide a neighborhood access point that will be ADA compliant
- Purchase 6 planters
- Purchase 4 picnic tables
Village of Godfrey
Amount Requested: $90,625.00
Scope of Project:
Glazebrook Park
- Repayment for year 3 of PEP loan
Granite City Park District:
Amount Requested: $150,950.00
Scope of Project:
Legacy Golf Course
- Pave 7000 linear feet to complete Phase III of cart/walking paths
- Improve drainage and make ground repairs as needed
- Install rip/rap around lakes
Village of Hamel
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Hamel Community Park/Building
- Replace 5040 square feet of flooring in the community center
Village of Hartford
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Seventh Street Park
- Purchase and install a Slide City Playground Structure
City of Highland
Amount Requested: $48,820.00
Scope of Project:
Glik Park
- Purchase 1 portable batting cage
- Purchase 2 protective screens
- Purchase 3 portable pitching mounds
Silver Lake Park
- Purchase two sets of concrete “bags” games/boards for park guests
Spindler Park
- Make electrical upgrades to pavilion that was installed last year
- Install 3 LED parking lot lights to enhance security
4-Diamonds Ball Fields
- Purchase 1 backstop to replace 50+ year old backstop
Hoffman Park
- Replace chain linked fence with aluminum fencing
Village of Livingston
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Veterans Memorial Park
- Construction of a public restroom that is ADA compliant
City of Madison
Amount Requested: $19,575.00
Scope of Project:
7th St. and Lee, 2nd St. Park
- Rubber mulch for playground
Village of Marine
Amount Requested: $14,750.00
Scope of Project:
Heritage Park and Village Park
- Purchase rip rap for lake
Village of Maryville
Amount Requested: $22,555.00
Scope of Project:
Drost Park
- PEP Loan payment for improvements at Drost Park
Nameoki Township
Amount Requested: $21,700.00
Scope of Project:
Community Park
- Purchase a zero turn mower
- Swing set replacement parts
- Benches
- Pole Saw and Weed Eater
- Paint for old playground equipment
- Work Tools (Rake, Shovels, Broom)
- Geo Dome Climber
- Concrete for basketball court
- Basketball mount and net
- Two ADA Picnic Tables
- Mulch, Flowers, Potting Mix, Planters, Timbers
New Douglas Township
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
New Douglas Township Park
- AED
- Fire extinguishers
- Purchase baseball and softball supplies
- Purchase ping pong table, air hockey, and 3 in 1 multi game table
- Purchase equipment for aerobic room in rec center
- Purchase weight equipment for rec center
- Create a toddler room with purchase of kids soft floor and mats
- Purchase handicap swing and replacement swings
- Purchase landscape materials and ADA Mulch
Village of Pontoon Beach
Amount Requested: $28,825.00
Scope of Project:
Randall D. Dalton Veterans Park
- Construct a bandstand with an ADA ramp
Roxana Community Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Roxana Park
- Purchase and install security camera’s
Village of South Roxana
Amount Requested: $14,180.00
Scope of Project:
Veterans Memorial
- Purchase and installation of digital marquee
St. Jacob Park District
Amount Requested: $13,579.00
Scope of Project:
- Construction of 4 ADA parking places
- Purchase portable pitching mound
- Purchase sporting items for baseball league teams
Tri-Township Park District
Amount Requested: $80,745.00
Scope of Project:
- Lake drainage will be improved and will be matched by the Sustainability grant to add rip rap to the failing lake retaining wall
- Make improvements to the petting zoo which will include the construction of a new building that will have shade overhangs for extreme heat and an indoor heating facility during the extreme cold
Venice Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
- Repayment for the loan
Wood River Parks and Recreation
Amount Requested: $53,150.00
Scope of Project:
Belk Park
- Repayment of PEP Loan year 3
- Purchase a new ADA accessible dock for fishing
14th St. Park
- Pave new asphalt Basketball court
- Purchase two basketball goals for basketball court
- Construct new dog park that will consist of two areas, one for big dogs, one for small dogs
Wood River Township
Amount Requested: $31,951.00
Scope of Project:
Kutter Park
- Add electric receptacles to baseball diamonds
- Paint and replace back stop fence on diamond 1
- Build retaining wall along hill to prevent erosion
- Install rubberized bedding for playground
Village of Worden
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
- Annual payment of the Park & Recreation Loan.
