Chelsea Neuling of Granite City

GRANITE CITY — A 22-year-old Granite City woman is riding a wave of luck after she scratched off a Casino Millions ticket and came away with $10,000.

Chelsea Neuling of Granite City was the winner of the $10,000 prize. Neuling has been playing the Illinois Lottery for fun since she turned 18. Neuling has plans for her winnings that anyone would appreciate: she will use her winnings to pay off her student loans and purchase a much-needed car.

“This made college worth it,” the 22-year-old said.

Neuling purchased her winning Casino Millions ticket at Mobile, 1281 Engineers Road, in Pontoon Beach. The retailer received a bonus of $100, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket. Casino Millions is a $20 instant ticket with four top prizes of $2,000,000, two of which have not been claimed.

For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.

