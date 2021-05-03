ALTON - Alton Police responded a report of a large fight in the 200 block of East Elm Street in Alton at approximately 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021. As officers began to arrive in the area, gun shots were heard, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

"A short time later, it determined that two male subjects had been shot," Chief Pulido added. "One of the subjects has what appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot injury, while the other subject, 22, unfortunately died.

"This investigation is ongoing and being investigated by the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division."

If anyone has any information related to this case, please call the Alton Police Department, 618-463-3505 or the anonymous tip line at 618-465-5948.

Chief Pulido said no other information could be released at this time.

