ALTON – Local residents can get a sneak preview Saturday, Feb. 2, of what medical experts at the International Stroke Conference will hear the following week.

Kyle Ogle, the Stroke Center coordinator at Alton Memorial Hospital, will be speaking at the 21st annual AMH Heart-Stroke Fair. The fair will be from 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 2, in the lobby, conference rooms and cafeteria. The Heart-Stroke Fair is free to attend, but registration is requested. Please call 1-800-392-0936 to register for the fair.

In addition to visiting tables to learn about the latest information, tools and tests to keep you heart healthier, you can hear Kyle’s presentation at 9 a.m. in the cafeteria meeting room. He will be flying to Honolulu the next day to speak at the International Stroke Conference.

Additionally, free health screenings will be offered at the fair, including blood pressure and cholesterol screenings. The cholesterol screening, which requires fasting, will include a full lipid panel with glucose -- total, HDL and LDL cholesterol with ratio and triglycerides. You should be fasting after midnight for this screening. You must make an appointment for the cholesterol screenings when you call to register for the fair.

Ogle has conducted research to determine the best way for Emergency Medical Services to triage stroke patients and decide whether or not they need to be taken directly to a comprehensive stroke center for thrombectomy evaluation. (As a primary stroke center, AMH is unable to offer such services.)

A thrombectomy is a surgical procedure in which physicians will go in to the blood vessel to retrieve a clot. This is only done for moderate to severe strokes, and there is a very strict criteria to determine who is eligible.

“From this research, a pre-hospital stroke screening tool was selected,” Ogle said. “Then, recent clinical trials were adapted to the tool so that we can help patients up to 24 hours since the time that they were last without stroke symptoms. Alton Memorial has begun to lead the way with this new development and EMS personnel are currently learning the screening scale.

“The scale has received positive regional response, and up to 85 ambulance services in the Southern Illinois area may be following our lead in raising the bar for emergency stroke care standards. We are all very excited for this chance to make such an impact within the communities for our patients.”

