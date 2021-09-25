MADISON COUNTY- Illinois State Police District 11 released information about a two-vehicle fatal crash at 7:09 a.m. September 25 on Interstate 70 Westbound near milepost 16.8 in Madison County. Riley Schreck, a 20-year-old female from Troy, IL., died in the accident.

Bryan Paskero, a 56-year-old male from Maryville was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Interstate 70 westbound was closed for approximately 4 hours during the crash investigation.

This is the preliminary ISP report:

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2015 Gray Mack Truck Tractor Dump Trailer Combination

Article continues after sponsor message

Unit 2- 2009 Black Volkswagen Jetta

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Bryan Paskero, 56-year-old male from Maryville, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2- Riley Schreck, 20-year-old female from Troy, IL - Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling east on Interstate 70 near milepost 16.8 in Madison County. Unit 2 was traveling west at the same location. The driver of Unit 1 entered the center turn around and pulled across the westbound lanes in an attempt to back his truck up for dumping his load in the construction zone. Unit 2 driver struck Unit 1. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

More like this: