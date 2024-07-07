CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - On June 29, 2024, at approximately 5:19 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Williams Street.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon arrival, they discovered Terrance Booker, a black male, in the front yard of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Booker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the investigation, investigators have established a person of interest. The person has been identified as 20-year-old Lamondre A. Wilson of Leo Dr in Cahokia Heights.

Major Case Squad of Greater St Louis is asking if anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Wilson to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-825-2681.