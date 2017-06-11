EDWARDSVILLE - Since its inception in 1926, drivers have been "getting their kicks" while traveling on the Historic Route 66.Though the 2,448-mile highway has been modified over the last 91 years, the historic roadway has been a part of American travel and culture ever since.

As a pivotal role in Edwardsville's growth, the Mother Road intersected with Main Street, bringing travelers, sightseers and motorheads through the city.

With its 20th Annual Route 66 Festival, the City of Edwardsville had a perfect weekend to celebrate the town's rich history, showcase area vendors, and allow members of the community to spend quality time with one another at Edwardsville City Park.

Earlier in the season, Katie Grable of the City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department mentioned she was excited to show off the community's outstanding support for this type of family-oriented event.

"The event offers great, popular live acts each year and we anticipate a large crowd and a lot of fun," she said.

The festival opened Friday at 6 p.m. The Catapults and Jeremiah Johnson Band hit the bandstand to sing and play the night away. The festival shut down at around midnight Friday.

The Metro Milers' Route 66 10K kicked off Saturday's festivities with around 400 participants taking to a 6.4-mile race around Edwardsville. Following the race, the festival opened to the public at around 10 a.m.

Myung Martial Arts and Babaloo entertained crowds in the early afternoon before trolley tours that explained Edwardsville's history took place. A car show also occured on Kansas Street, which was a short walking distance away from the festival grounds. Mellow D's, Trophy Mules, Goos Miller Band, and Johnny Holzum & the Well Hungarians all performed Saturday on the bandstand.

The Me2You Gaming Truck, rock-climbing, arts and crafts, bounce houses and other events were all available for kids and teens attending the festival.

