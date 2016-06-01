ALTON – June 24-25th, the Haunted America Conference will be returning to the Atrium Hotel in Alton - the perfect setting for the 20th Anniversary ghost event! For generations, Alton has boasted a long history of spectral sightings, weird happenings and ghost events -- including dozens of paranormal encounters during past conferences.

Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in this original and one-of-a-kind ghost event! The 2016 conference will include lectures and presentations, a speaker's panel, haunted tours, ghost hunts, "strange stuff," vendor booths, Darker than Art exhibit, the Haunted America Masquerade Party and much more!

Author, historian, and conference founder Troy Taylor expects this year to be better than ever, ““Last year, which marked our first return to Alton in almost a decade, we had our largest and most successful conference in its history. We expect it to be even more popular in 2016 because we've really pulled out all of the stops with more speakers, more special events, more tours, more ghost hunts, a traveling museum of haunted artifacts, and more! “

Join authors, experts, and paranormal enthusiasts for a weekend of hauntings, monsters, the supernatural, and the unexplained.

Article continues after sponsor message

Returning for the conference is Ghostly Talk Radio, the best radio show ever produced on the paranormal.

New to the conference is Planet Weird HQ which will display artifacts of the strange, bizarre, and haunted. You can see, visit, touch, and handle all of the haunted, cursed, and downright weird stuff that they'll have on display.

Taylor said, “A lot of our attendees come back every year because it may be the only time they get to see old friends and others they've met through our event. I think there's a lot to learn, a lot to share, and a lot of fun to be had at the conference. The majority of our guests would never miss it.”

Guests will be able to gather research on ghosts and hauntings that they won't get anywhere else; meet other ghost hunters from all over America; and visit Alton -- a place that teems with both history and haunts!

General admission is $50 for both days, with tickets for after hour ghost hunts and special events still available! Check out www.americanspookshows.com to reserve your spot!

More like this: