ALTON - Alton’s 20th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held on Sunday, June 11th from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The event typically attracts 200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse on 3rd, 4th, State and Belle Streets. There is no charge for admission.

This year’s theme is the Fabulous 1950’s; we will be featuring a pin-up contest at 1:00 to celebrate the glamour, sophistication and class of the good old days. Plus, a “Little Miss and Mr. Car Hop” costume contest will take place for the kids, so the whole family should come dressed to impress! Guests will enjoy 50’s rock music performed by the Smokin’ Oldies Band from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Alton Main Street organizes this tradition with support from Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. Come out for the automobiles and stay for the live music, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays and festival food court.

The fee is $15 to enter the judging, or just $10 to display your wheels. Registration for automobiles is from 8am-Noon, and trophies will be given at 4:00 p.m. Details on the 37 classes and 5 specialty awards can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com, This is a qualifying show for the 2017 “Best of the Best” car show competition.

Dash plaques & goodie bags are given to the first 150 registrants. If your company has promotional items that you would like to contribute to the goodie bags, please email sara@altonmainstreet.org or call 463-1016 to arrange pick-up on or before Wed, June 7th.

For more info, please contact Jamey Griffin at: 618-792-8901 or visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

