2024 Area High School Football Schedules Are Released

EDWARDSVILLE TIGERS Aug. 30 – at Chatham Glenwood, 7

Sept. 6 – Indianapolis Lawrence Central, 7

Sept. 13 – at Jackson (Mo.), 7

Sept. 20 – O’Fallon, 7

Sept. 27 – Belleville West, 7

Oct. 4 – at Alton, 7

Oct. 11 – Belleville East, 7

Oct. 18 – East St. Louis, 7

Oct. 25 – St. Louis De Smet, 7 METRO EAST LUTHERAN KNIGHTS Aug. 29 - at UCMP (CO-OP), 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 - St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 - at Martinsville, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20 - Pawnee/Lincolnwood, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 - Oblong, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 - SFEM (CO-OP), 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 - Hutsonville/Palestine, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 - at Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 - Schlarmann, 6 p.m. CIVIC MEMORIAL EAGLES Aug. 30 – Marquette Catholic, 7

Sept. 6 – EA-WR, 7

Sept. 13 – at Roxana, 7

Sept. 20 – Jersey, 7

Sept. 27 – at Mascoutah, 7

Oct. 4 – at Highland, 7

Oct. 11 – Waterloo, 7

Oct. 18 – Triad, 7

Oct. 25 – Pontiac, 7 ALTON REDBIRDS Aug. 30 – Belleville Althoff, 7

Sept. 6 – at Quincy, 7

Sept. 13 – at Triad, 7

Sept. 20 – at Belleville West, 7

Sept. 27 – Belleville East, 7

Oct. 4 – Edwardsville, 7

Oct. 11 – at East St. Louis, 7

Oct. 18 – at O’Fallon, 7

Oct. 25 – Mount Vernon, 7 JERSEY PANTHERS Aug. 30 – Roxana, 7

Sept. 6 – Freeburg, 7

Sept. 13 – at Charleston, 7

Sept. 20 – at Civic Memorial, 7

Sept. 27 – Triad, 7

Oct. 4 – at Waterloo, 7

Oct. 11 – at Mascoutah, 7

Oct. 18 – Highland, 7

Oct. 25 – at Columbia, 7 EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER OILERS Aug. 30 – at Clinton, 7

Sept. 6 – at Civic Memorial, 7

Sept. 13 – Marquette Catholic, 7

Sept. 20 – Salem, 7

Sept. 27 – at Breese Central, 7

Oct. 4 – Columbia, 7

Oct. 11 – at Freeburg, 7

Oct. 18 – Roxana, 7

Oct. 25 – at Red Bud, 7 ROXANA SHELLS Aug. 30 – at Jersey, 7

Sept. 6 – at Red Bud, 7

Sept. 13 – Civic Memorial, 7

Sept. 20 – at Columbia, 7

Sept. 27 – Salem, 7

Oct. 4 – Freeburg, 7

Oct. 11 – at Breese Central, 7

Oct. 18 – at EA-WR, 7

Oct. 25 – Marquette Catholic, 7 MARQUETTE CATHOLIC EXPLORERS Aug. 30 – at Civic Memorial, 76

Sept. 6 – Clinton, 7

Sept. 13 – at EA-WR, 7

Sept. 20 – Harrisburg, 7

Sept. 27 – at Belleville Althoff, 7

Oct. 4 – Breese Mater Dei, 7

Oct. 11 – Perryville (Mo.), 7

Oct. 19 – at Dwight, 2

Oct. 25 – at Roxana, 7 SOUTHWESTERN PIASA BIRDS Aug. 30 – Gillespie, 7

Sept. 6 – at Litchfield, 7

Sept. 13 – Pana, 7

Sept. 20 – at Vandalia, 7

Sept. 27 – Carlinville, 7

Oct. 4 – at Staunton, 7

Oct. 11 – at North Mac, 7

Oct. 18 – Greenville, 7

Sept. 6 – Camp Point Central, 7

Sept. 13 – at North Greene, 7

Sept. 20 – West Central, 7

Sept. 27 – at Greenfield, 7

Oct. 5 – at Carrollton, 1

Oct. 11 – Pleasant Hill, 7

Oct. 18 – Brown County, 7

Oct. 25 – at Beardstown, 7 CARROLLTON HAWKS Aug. 31 – Beardstown, 7

Sept. 6 – at Concord Triopia, 7

Sept. 13 – at West Central, 7

Sept. 20 – Pleasant Hill, 7

Sept. 27 – North Greene, 7

Oct. 5 – Calhoun, 1

Oct. 11 – at Greenfield, 7:30

Oct. 18 – at Camp Point Central, 7

Oct. 26 – Jacksonville Routt, 1 HIGHLAND BULLDOGS Aug. 30 –at Breese Central, 7

Sept. 6 – Mahomet, 7

Sept. 13 – Rochelle, 7 (Illinois Wesleyan University)

Sept. 20 – Mascoutah, 7

Sept. 27 – at Waterloo, 7

Oct. 4 – Civic Memorial, 7

Oct. 11 – Triad, 7

Oct. 18 – at Jerseyville, 7

Oct. 25 – Decatur (St Teresa, 7 COLLINSVILLE KAHOKS Aug. 30 – Belleville East, 7

Sept. 6 – Centralia, 7

Sept. 13 – at Carbondale, 7

Sept. 20 – Mt. Vernon, 7

Sept. 27 – at Granite City, 7

Oct. 4 – at Belleville Althoff, 7

Oct. 11 – Marion, 7

Oct. 18 – at Cahokia, 7

Oct. 25 – at Triad, 7 BELLEVILLE WEST MAROONS Aug. 30 – at Mascoutah, 7

Sept. 6 – at Fort Zumwalt, 7

Sept. 13 – Normandy, 7

Sept. 20 – Alton, 7

Sept. 27 – at Edwardsville, 7

Oct. 4 – at East St Louis, 1

Oct. 11 – Ofallon, 7

Oct. 19 – at Belleville East, 1

Oct. 25 – Vianney, 7 BELLEVILLE EAST LANCERS Aug. 30 – at Collinsville, 7

Sept. 6 – Pekin, 7

Sept. 13 – at Belleville Althoff, 7

Sept. 21 – East St Louis, 1

Sept. 27 – at Alton, 7

Oct. 5 – O Fallon, 1

Oct. 11 – at Edwardsville, 7

Oct. 19 – Belleville West, 1

Oct. 25 – Granite City, 7 GRANITE CITY WARRIORS Aug. 30 – Triad, 7

Sept. 6 – Marion, 7

Sept. 13 – at Cahokia, 7

Sept. 20 – at Centralia, 7

Sept. 27 – Collinsville, 7

Oct. 4 – at Carbondale, 7

Oct. 11 – Mt Vernon, 7

Oct. 18 – Belleville Althoff, 7

Oct. 25 – at Belleville East, 7 EAST ST LOUIS FLYERS Aug. 31 – Loyola Academy, 7

Sept. 7 – Covington Ga, 7:30

Sept. 14 – at Imhotep Charter, 7

Sept. 21 – at Belleville East, 1

Sept. 28 – at O Fallon, 1

Oct. 5 – Belleville West, 1

Oct. 11 – Alton, 7

Oct. 18 – at Edwardsville, 7

Oct. 25 – IMG Academy, 7 OFALLON PANTHERS Aug. 30 – Downers Grover (Illinois Wesleyan), 7:30

Sept. 6 – Buchanan, 7

Sept. 13 – St Marys, 7

Sept. 20 – at Edwardsville, 7

Sept. 28 – East St Louis, 1

Oct. 5 – at Belleville East, 1

Oct. 11 – at Belleville West, 7

Oct. 18 – Alton, 7

Oct. 25 – LaSalle, 7 TRIAD KNIGHTS Aug. 30 – at Granite City, 7

Sept. 6 – Mt Zion, 7

Sept. 13 – Alton, 7

Sept. 20 – Waterloo, 7

Sept. 27 – at Jersey, 7

Oct. 4 – Mascoutah, 7

Oct. 11 – at Highland, 7

Oct. 18 – at Civic Memorial, 7

