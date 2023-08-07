ALTON - Former Alton Chapter Of AFSCME 124 Labor Union President Byron Clemons, 36, entered a guilty plea to one count of interstate transportation of stolen money and was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution after he embezzled $202,100 in union funds.

Clemons will be on supervised-release for two years after he serves his prison time as part of the sentence and is ordered to pay back the $202,100.

He was the president of the Alton Chapter of AFSCME Local 124 from June 2017 through January 2022.

Clemons withdrew the funds from the labor union's account from February 2021 to January 2022.

The prosecutors in the case said Clemons used the embezzled money to gamble at casinos and pay personal expenses.

In rejecting the defendant’s request for probation, the sentencing judge in the case stated that she hopes a message is sent that individuals who steal from non-profits will be held accountable.

“Clemons abused his position as the labor union’s president to embezzle funds, enrich himself and get cash to gamble at casinos,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Cutchin. “I commend our partners at the U.S. Department of Labor for their diligent work in investigating this case and ensuring that Clemons be brought to justice.”

“Former AFSCME Local 124 President Byron Clemons embezzled more than $200,000 from the dues-paying members he had a duty to serve. This sentencing is an affirmation of our efforts with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Labor-Management Standards to protect the integrity of labor organizations,” said Irene Lindow, Special Agent-in-Charge, Great Lakes Region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.

Agents with the U.S. Department of Labor – Office of the Inspector General and the Office of Labor-Management Standards contributed to the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Verseman prosecuted the case.

