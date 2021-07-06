EAST ALTON, CARROLLTON, EDWARDSVILLE— Wieland Rolled Products North America announced the names of this year’s Scholarship recipients. Scholarships are awarded to children of employees in a program that originated in 1969 and one that they proudly continue.

This year’s honorees include:

Dagan Barnett, Carrollton High School, Carrollton, IL, son of Steve Barnett of Eldrid, IL, and Anna Steinkuehler of Carrollton, IL;

Julia Bradford, Assumption High School, Louisville, KY, daughter of Lori and Bill Bradford of Louisville, KY;

Michelle Fox, Lane Tech College Prep HS, Chicago, IL, daughter of William and Cynthia Fox of Chicago, IL;

Haarika Gurivireddygari, Stienbrenner High School, Lutz, FL, daughter of Silpa and Amarnath Gurivireddygari of Odessa, FL;

Lleyton Ratcliffe, Batesville High School, Batesville, IN, son of Paul Ratcliffe of Crestwood, KY, and Brenda Ratcliffe of Batesville, IN;

Linnea Turner, Edwardsville High School, Edwardsville, IL daughter of Dave and Ulrica Bateman of Edwardsville, IL.

Each honoree will receive $5,000 to be used toward their college education. The award is renewable, thus over a four-year period, they are eligible for a total of $20,000 toward their educational expenses.

Greg Keown, President, Wieland Rolled Products North America, said, “We feel it is important to continue our tradition of supporting our employees’ families and there is not a better investment that we can make than the education of their children.”

Wieland’s scholarship program has a two-fold objective: 1) to recognize, through financial assistance, sons and daughters of employees who have demonstrated an ability to achieve academic excellence, and 2) to demonstrate the Company’s commitment to support higher education. The continuing nature of the program, with its renewable scholarships, assures the Company of an opportunity to commit up to $80,000 per year toward the achievement of this objective.

