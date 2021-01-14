COLLINSVILLE - University of Illinois Extension will host their 2021 Fruit & Vegetable VIRTUAL Conference on Wednesday, February 10.

This school is the Southwestern Illinois Tree Fruit School (normally held in Hardin) combined with the Southern Illinois Fruit & Vegetable School (normally held in Mt. Vernon).

There will be tree fruit, small fruit and vegetable sessions. Each session will conclude with a question and answer period with the presenters.

There is no cost to attend this virtual conference. You may attend all sessions. For the full program visit: PROGRAM FLYER

Article continues after sponsor message

Register online at: REGISTRATION LINK or call the office at (618) 344-4230. Be ready to provide an e-mail address with your registration.

You may order a 2021 spray production guide with your online registration or mail a check to University of Illinois Extension, 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Collinsville, IL 62234. The Production Spray Guide will be mailed to your home.

Vegetable Production Guide - $25 Fruit Production Guide - $20

You will receive the Zoom meeting connection information with your registration. Call the U of I Extension office at (618) 344-4230 with questions.

University of Illinois Extension is an equal opportunity employer. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event, please call (618) 344-4230 by Feb. 1.

More like this: