2021 Illinois Spring Wild Turkey Preliminary Harvest Totals 13,383
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,383 wild turkeys during the 2021 Illinois Spring Turkey Season. This year’s preliminary harvest total compares with the 2020 statewide turkey harvest of 15,831.
The statewide preliminary total includes the 2021 Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,283 birds, which compares with the 2020 youth harvest of 1,733 turkeys (the record for youth season harvest). The statewide record total harvest for the spring turkey season was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.
Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2021 season dates were April 5-May 6 in the South Zone and April 12-May 13 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 27-28 and April 3-4 statewide.
The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in 2021 were Jefferson (421), Pike (353), Jo Daviess (352), Marion (332), and Wayne (298).
A table with county preliminary harvest totals for the 2021 Illinois Spring Turkey Season, and 2020 comparable harvest totals, is below.
County
2021
2020
County
2021
2020
ADAMS
271
321
LOGAN
28
47
ALEXANDER
150
142
MACON
25
36
BOND
128
159
MACOUPIN
222
319
BOONE
71
79
MADISON
192
283
BROWN
217
244
MARION
332
444
BUREAU
149
170
MARSHALL/PUTNAM
104
127
CALHOUN
183
246
MASON
132
150
CARROLL
130
152
MASSAC
96
98
CASS
209
202
MCDONOUGH
124
129
CHAMPAIGN
20
36
MCHENRY
97
101
CHRISTIAN
38
41
MCLEAN
62
65
CLARK
211
233
MENARD
74
108
CLAY
220
264
MERCER
185
225
CLINTON
84
116
MONROE
139
166
COLES
46
45
MONTGOMERY
150
190
CRAWFORD
176
217
MORGAN
125
157
CUMBERLAND
62
78
MOULTRIE
20
43
DEKALB
9
11
OGLE
152
147
DEWITT
49
55
PEORIA
112
136
DOUGLAS
7
9
PERRY
229
240
EDGAR
80
89
PIATT
10
5
EDWARDS
78
93
PIKE
353
404
EFFINGHAM
126
144
POPE
271
277
FAYETTE
263
284
PULASKI
110
122
FORD
16
19
RANDOLPH
286
379
FRANKLIN
176
203
RICHLAND
106
151
FULTON
241
377
ROCK ISLAND
152
217
GALLATIN/HARDIN
191
221
SALINE
111
122
GREENE
138
153
SANGAMON
105
116
GRUNDY
53
59
SCHUYLER
183
249
HAMILTON
236
251
SCOTT
68
93
HANCOCK
252
327
SHELBY
128
146
HENDERSON
132
128
ST CLAIR
126
152
HENRY
106
110
STARK
17
18
IROQUOIS
78
84
STEPHENSON
154
188
JACKSON
276
329
TAZEWELL
71
72
JASPER
130
147
UNION
256
311
JEFFERSON
421
508
VERMILION
128
118
JERSEY
146
194
WABASH
39
56
JODAVIESS
352
464
WARREN
47
61
JOHNSON
219
197
WASHINGTON
134
175
KANE
0
3
WAYNE
298
372
KANKAKEE
44
47
WHITE
176
188
KENDALL
9
14
WHITESIDE
106
116
KNOX
221
270
WILL
73
43
LAKE
6
10
WILLIAMSON
283
284
LASALLE
110
102
WINNEBAGO
143
169
LAWRENCE
138
163
WOODFORD
66
81
LEE
83
85
LIVINGSTON
32
40
Total
13,383
15,831
