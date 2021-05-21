SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,383 wild turkeys during the 2021 Illinois Spring Turkey Season. This year’s preliminary harvest total compares with the 2020 statewide turkey harvest of 15,831.

The statewide preliminary total includes the 2021 Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,283 birds, which compares with the 2020 youth harvest of 1,733 turkeys (the record for youth season harvest). The statewide record total harvest for the spring turkey season was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2021 season dates were April 5-May 6 in the South Zone and April 12-May 13 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 27-28 and April 3-4 statewide.

The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in 2021 were Jefferson (421), Pike (353), Jo Daviess (352), Marion (332), and Wayne (298).

A table with county preliminary harvest totals for the 2021 Illinois Spring Turkey Season, and 2020 comparable harvest totals, is below.

County 2021 2020 County 2021 2020 ADAMS 271 321 LOGAN 28 47 ALEXANDER 150 142 MACON 25 36 BOND 128 159 MACOUPIN 222 319 BOONE 71 79 MADISON 192 283 BROWN 217 244 MARION 332 444 BUREAU 149 170 MARSHALL/PUTNAM 104 127 CALHOUN 183 246 MASON 132 150 CARROLL 130 152 MASSAC 96 98 CASS 209 202 MCDONOUGH 124 129 CHAMPAIGN 20 36 MCHENRY 97 101 CHRISTIAN 38 41 MCLEAN 62 65 CLARK 211 233 MENARD 74 108 CLAY 220 264 MERCER 185 225 CLINTON 84 116 MONROE 139 166 COLES 46 45 MONTGOMERY 150 190 CRAWFORD 176 217 MORGAN 125 157 CUMBERLAND 62 78 MOULTRIE 20 43 DEKALB 9 11 OGLE 152 147 DEWITT 49 55 PEORIA 112 136 DOUGLAS 7 9 PERRY 229 240 EDGAR 80 89 PIATT 10 5 EDWARDS 78 93 PIKE 353 404 EFFINGHAM 126 144 POPE 271 277 FAYETTE 263 284 PULASKI 110 122 FORD 16 19 RANDOLPH Article continues after sponsor message 286 379 FRANKLIN 176 203 RICHLAND 106 151 FULTON 241 377 ROCK ISLAND 152 217 GALLATIN/HARDIN 191 221 SALINE 111 122 GREENE 138 153 SANGAMON 105 116 GRUNDY 53 59 SCHUYLER 183 249 HAMILTON 236 251 SCOTT 68 93 HANCOCK 252 327 SHELBY 128 146 HENDERSON 132 128 ST CLAIR 126 152 HENRY 106 110 STARK 17 18 IROQUOIS 78 84 STEPHENSON 154 188 JACKSON 276 329 TAZEWELL 71 72 JASPER 130 147 UNION 256 311 JEFFERSON 421 508 VERMILION 128 118 JERSEY 146 194 WABASH 39 56 JODAVIESS 352 464 WARREN 47 61 JOHNSON 219 197 WASHINGTON 134 175 KANE 0 3 WAYNE 298 372 KANKAKEE 44 47 WHITE 176 188 KENDALL 9 14 WHITESIDE 106 116 KNOX 221 270 WILL 73 43 LAKE 6 10 WILLIAMSON 283 284 LASALLE 110 102 WINNEBAGO 143 169 LAWRENCE 138 163 WOODFORD 66 81 LEE 83 85 LIVINGSTON 32 40 Total 13,383 15,831

