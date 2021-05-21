SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,383 wild turkeys during the 2021 Illinois Spring Turkey Season. This year’s preliminary harvest total compares with the 2020 statewide turkey harvest of 15,831.

The statewide preliminary total includes the 2021 Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,283 birds, which compares with the 2020 youth harvest of 1,733 turkeys (the record for youth season harvest). The statewide record total harvest for the spring turkey season was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2021 season dates were April 5-May 6 in the South Zone and April 12-May 13 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 27-28 and April 3-4 statewide.

The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in 2021 were Jefferson (421), Pike (353), Jo Daviess (352), Marion (332), and Wayne (298).

A table with county preliminary harvest totals for the 2021 Illinois Spring Turkey Season, and 2020 comparable harvest totals, is below.

County

2021

2020

County

2021

2020

ADAMS

271

321

LOGAN

28

47

ALEXANDER

150

142

MACON

25

36

BOND

128

159

MACOUPIN

222

319

BOONE

71

79

MADISON

192

283

BROWN

217

244

MARION

332

444

BUREAU

149

170

MARSHALL/PUTNAM

104

127

CALHOUN

183

246

MASON

132

150

CARROLL

130

152

MASSAC

96

98

CASS

209

202

MCDONOUGH

124

129

CHAMPAIGN

20

36

MCHENRY

97

101

CHRISTIAN

38

41

MCLEAN

62

65

CLARK

211

233

MENARD

74

108

CLAY

220

264

MERCER

185

225

CLINTON

84

116

MONROE

139

166

COLES

46

45

MONTGOMERY

150

190

CRAWFORD

176

217

MORGAN

125

157

CUMBERLAND

62

78

MOULTRIE

20

43

DEKALB

9

11

OGLE

152

147

DEWITT

49

55

PEORIA

112

136

DOUGLAS

7

9

PERRY

229

240

EDGAR

80

89

PIATT

10

5

EDWARDS

78

93

PIKE

353

404

EFFINGHAM

126

144

POPE

271

277

FAYETTE

263

284

PULASKI

110

122

FORD

16

19

RANDOLPH

286

379

FRANKLIN

176

203

RICHLAND

106

151

FULTON

241

377

ROCK ISLAND

152

217

GALLATIN/HARDIN

191

221

SALINE

111

122

GREENE

138

153

SANGAMON

105

116

GRUNDY

53

59

SCHUYLER

183

249

HAMILTON

236

251

SCOTT

68

93

HANCOCK

252

327

SHELBY

128

146

HENDERSON

132

128

ST CLAIR

126

152

HENRY

106

110

STARK

17

18

IROQUOIS

78

84

STEPHENSON

154

188

JACKSON

276

329

TAZEWELL

71

72

JASPER

130

147

UNION

256

311

JEFFERSON

421

508

VERMILION

128

118

JERSEY

146

194

WABASH

39

56

JODAVIESS

352

464

WARREN

47

61

JOHNSON

219

197

WASHINGTON

134

175

KANE

0

3

WAYNE

298

372

KANKAKEE

44

47

WHITE

176

188

KENDALL

9

14

WHITESIDE

106

116

KNOX

221

270

WILL

73

43

LAKE

6

10

WILLIAMSON

283

284

LASALLE

110

102

WINNEBAGO

143

169

LAWRENCE

138

163

WOODFORD

66

81

LEE

83

85

LIVINGSTON

32

40

Total

13,383

15,831

