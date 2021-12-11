SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced hunters took a preliminary total of 71,675 deer during the seven-day 2021 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 5. Hunters harvested a final total of 77,160 deer during the firearm season in 2020.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2021 firearm season Dec. 2-5 was 21,375, compared with 29,432 during the second season in 2020. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 19-21 was 50,300 deer.

Remaining 2021-22 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include:

  • Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 10-12
  • Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan. 14-16
  • Archery deer season continues through Jan. 16, 2022.


Details on the late-winter season are available online at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Documents/2021-2022%20Late%20Winter%20Hunting%20Information_DJS.pdf

Details on the CWD season are available online at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Documents/2021-2022%20Special%20CWD%20Season%20Hunting%20Information_DJS.pdf

A map showing the counties open to the late-winter and CWD seasons can be found at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/programs/CWD/Documents/Late_Winter_CWD_Map.pdf

For more deer hunting information, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary firearm deer season harvest totals for 2021 by county, and comparable totals for 2020 and 2019, is below.

County

2021 1st

2021 2nd

2021 Total

2020 Total

2019 Total

ADAMS

1352

695

2047

2235

2178

ALEXANDER

267

95

362

430

453

BOND

488

172

660

668

710

BOONE

74

36

110

138

109

BROWN

581

241

822

950

970

BUREAU

619

290

909

1012

967

CALHOUN

447

231

678

779

849

CARROLL

374

124

498

566

641

CASS

391

198

589

655

599

CHAMPAIGN

149

60

209

232

208

CHRISTIAN

386

183

569

613

564

CLARK

714

330

1044

1083

1042

CLAY

782

348

1130

1225

1098

CLINTON

498

176

674

688

631

COLES

481

194

675

685

621

CRAWFORD

651

258

909

937

885

CUMBERLAND

542

235

777

860

772

DEKALB

86

29

115

115

108

DEWITT

197

120

317

390

355

DOUGLAS

115

33

148

163

137

EDGAR

378

156

534

548

530

EDWARDS

280

114

394

384

365

EFFINGHAM

658

285

943

948

888

FAYETTE

1154

478

1632

1623

1514

FORD

82

29

111

124

106

FRANKLIN

864

389

1253

1278

1376

FULTON

1176

520

1696

1927

1904

GALLATIN

255

121

376

426

399

GREENE

635

346

981

1075

1043

GRUNDY

150

92

242

259

266

HAMILTON

756

284

1040

1072

1043

HANCOCK

1013

571

1584

1791

1655

HARDIN

520

163

683

689

858

HENDERSON

269

124

393

458

406

HENRY

280

168

448

455

407

IROQUOIS

287

146

433

494

493

JACKSON

1325

581

1906

2085

2109

JASPER

731

313

1044

1080

1031

JEFFERSON

1293

620

1913

1896

1889

JERSEY

423

174

597

634

626

JODAVIESS

858

416

1274

1561

1455

JOHNSON

900

299

1199

1321

1384

KANE

26

7

33

34

24

KANKAKEE

140

56

196

196

197

KENDALL

47

26

73

78

65

KNOX

738

355

1093

1143

1086

LAKE

5

0

5

1

5

LASALLE

409

174

583

709

703

LAWRENCE

375

175

550

563

577

LEE

323

132

455

536

449

LIVINGSTON

311

82

393

387

363

LOGAN

233

100

333

339

359

MACON

152

73

225

268

221

MACOUPIN

1038

424

1462

1551

1557

MADISON

470

182

652

625

633

MARION

1022

407

1429

1484

1470

MARSHALL

400

158

558

595

572

MASON

270

101

371

389

357

MASSAC

249

145

394

392

435

MCDONOUGH

497

237

734

771

713

MCHENRY

180

82

262

295

241

MCLEAN

406

135

541

638

524

MENARD

223

120

343

388

361

MERCER

548

212

760

836

789

MONROE

724

227

951

982

949

MONTGOMERY

579

272

851

816

799

MORGAN

381

237

618

632

632

MOULTRIE

151

64

215

230

238

OGLE

391

166

557

689

634

PEORIA

585

254

839

875

853

PERRY

808

329

1137

1260

1319

PIATT

88

28

116

135

116

PIKE

1016

642

1658

1882

1929

POPE

950

294

1244

1280

1431

PULASKI

192

92

284

286

279

PUTNAM

243

78

321

322

337

RANDOLPH

1503

659

2162

2249

2260

RICHLAND

493

202

695

679

685

ROCK ISLAND

417

185

602

696

601

SALINE

541

230

771

875

880

SANGAMON

396

194

590

563

524

SCHUYLER

854

445

1299

1293

1316

SCOTT

217

126

343

311

319

SHELBY

883

319

1202

1248

1116

STARK

117

40

157

183

149

ST. CLAIR

547

172

719

722

639

STEPHENSON

372

126

498

618

548

TAZEWELL

344

144

488

496

494

UNION

824

347

1171

1257

1293

VERMILION

408

201

609

560

510

WABASH

122

49

171

166

147

WARREN

295

149

444

474

465

WASHINGTON

697

268

965

960

909

WAYNE

971

443

1414

1446

1416

WHITE

447

284

731

811

757

WHITESIDE

353

160

513

611

560

WILL

122

54

176

253

238

WILLIAMSON

1148

515

1663

1657

1860

WINNEBAGO

172

78

250

285

265

WOODFORD

406

180

586

588

605

Total

50,300

21,375

71,675

77,160

75,417

