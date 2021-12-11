2021 Illinois Firearm Deer Season Preliminary Harvest Totals 71,675
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced hunters took a preliminary total of 71,675 deer during the seven-day 2021 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 5. Hunters harvested a final total of 77,160 deer during the firearm season in 2020.
The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2021 firearm season Dec. 2-5 was 21,375, compared with 29,432 during the second season in 2020. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 19-21 was 50,300 deer.
Remaining 2021-22 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include:
- Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 10-12
- Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan. 14-16
- Archery deer season continues through Jan. 16, 2022.
Details on the late-winter season are available online at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Documents/2021-2022%20Late%20Winter%20Hunting%20Information_DJS.pdf
Details on the CWD season are available online at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Documents/2021-2022%20Special%20CWD%20Season%20Hunting%20Information_DJS.pdf
A map showing the counties open to the late-winter and CWD seasons can be found at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/programs/CWD/Documents/Late_Winter_CWD_Map.pdf
For more deer hunting information, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx
A table of preliminary firearm deer season harvest totals for 2021 by county, and comparable totals for 2020 and 2019, is below.
County
2021 1st
2021 2nd
2021 Total
2020 Total
2019 Total
ADAMS
1352
695
2047
2235
2178
ALEXANDER
267
95
362
430
453
BOND
488
172
660
668
710
BOONE
74
36
110
138
109
BROWN
581
241
822
950
970
BUREAU
619
290
909
1012
967
CALHOUN
447
231
678
779
849
CARROLL
374
124
498
566
641
CASS
391
198
589
655
599
CHAMPAIGN
149
60
209
232
208
CHRISTIAN
386
183
569
613
564
CLARK
714
330
1044
1083
1042
CLAY
782
348
1130
1225
1098
CLINTON
498
176
674
688
631
COLES
481
194
675
685
621
CRAWFORD
651
258
909
937
885
CUMBERLAND
542
235
777
860
772
DEKALB
86
29
115
115
108
DEWITT
197
120
317
390
355
DOUGLAS
115
33
148
163
137
EDGAR
378
156
534
548
530
EDWARDS
280
114
394
384
365
EFFINGHAM
658
285
943
948
888
FAYETTE
1154
478
1632
1623
1514
FORD
82
29
111
124
106
FRANKLIN
864
389
1253
1278
1376
FULTON
1176
520
1696
1927
1904
GALLATIN
255
121
376
426
399
GREENE
635
346
981
1075
1043
GRUNDY
150
92
242
259
266
HAMILTON
756
284
1040
1072
1043
HANCOCK
1013
571
1584
1791
1655
HARDIN
520
163
683
689
858
HENDERSON
269
124
393
458
406
HENRY
280
168
448
455
407
IROQUOIS
287
146
433
494
493
JACKSON
1325
581
1906
2085
2109
JASPER
731
313
1044
1080
1031
JEFFERSON
1293
620
1913
1896
1889
JERSEY
423
174
597
634
626
JODAVIESS
858
416
1274
1561
1455
JOHNSON
900
299
1199
1321
1384
KANE
26
7
33
34
24
KANKAKEE
140
56
196
196
197
KENDALL
47
26
73
78
65
KNOX
738
355
1093
1143
1086
LAKE
5
0
5
1
5
LASALLE
409
174
583
709
703
LAWRENCE
375
175
550
563
577
LEE
323
132
455
536
449
LIVINGSTON
311
82
393
387
363
LOGAN
233
100
333
339
359
MACON
152
73
225
268
221
MACOUPIN
1038
424
1462
1551
1557
MADISON
470
182
652
625
633
MARION
1022
407
1429
1484
1470
MARSHALL
400
158
558
595
572
MASON
270
101
371
389
357
MASSAC
249
145
394
392
435
MCDONOUGH
497
237
734
771
713
MCHENRY
180
82
262
295
241
MCLEAN
406
135
541
638
524
MENARD
223
120
343
388
361
MERCER
548
212
760
836
789
MONROE
724
227
951
982
949
MONTGOMERY
579
272
851
816
799
MORGAN
381
237
618
632
632
MOULTRIE
151
64
215
230
238
OGLE
391
166
557
689
634
PEORIA
585
254
839
875
853
PERRY
808
329
1137
1260
1319
PIATT
88
28
116
135
116
PIKE
1016
642
1658
1882
1929
POPE
950
294
1244
1280
1431
PULASKI
192
92
284
286
279
PUTNAM
243
78
321
322
337
RANDOLPH
1503
659
2162
2249
2260
RICHLAND
493
202
695
679
685
ROCK ISLAND
417
185
602
696
601
SALINE
541
230
771
875
880
SANGAMON
396
194
590
563
524
SCHUYLER
854
445
1299
1293
1316
SCOTT
217
126
343
311
319
SHELBY
883
319
1202
1248
1116
STARK
117
40
157
183
149
ST. CLAIR
547
172
719
722
639
STEPHENSON
372
126
498
618
548
TAZEWELL
344
144
488
496
494
UNION
824
347
1171
1257
1293
VERMILION
408
201
609
560
510
WABASH
122
49
171
166
147
WARREN
295
149
444
474
465
WASHINGTON
697
268
965
960
909
WAYNE
971
443
1414
1446
1416
WHITE
447
284
731
811
757
WHITESIDE
353
160
513
611
560
WILL
122
54
176
253
238
WILLIAMSON
1148
515
1663
1657
1860
WINNEBAGO
172
78
250
285
265
WOODFORD
406
180
586
588
605
Total
50,300
21,375
71,675
77,160
75,417
