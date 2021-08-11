SPRINGFIELD –Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the treasured Butter Cow Wednesday in the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the unofficial icon, which is one of the most photographed subjects at the fair.

The 2021 Butter Cow features the Dairy Building theme “Embracing Tradition” and has been constructed to signify the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk, by having 13 hearts hidden into the mold. Along with the heart the cow features a young exhibitor embracing the animal.

“After a year where the world stopped, I felt including an exhibitor embracing the cow signifies the joy our youth are experiencing as they return to the fair,”said Sarah Pratt, 2021 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow Sculptor. “You only get one chance to celebrate the 100th Anniversary and hope this year’s Butter Cow will invoke those feelings of nostalgia people have experienced for generations.”

“For a lot of families, it is a picture they take year after year,” said Illinois Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello II. “To have such an iconic stop at the Illinois State Fair for 100 years is priceless.”

“Illinois Dairy Farmers are proud to carry on the tradition of the iconic butter cow at the Illinois State Fair,” said Kendra Anderson, Midwest Dairy Farmer Relations Manager. “We are especially delighted that the 2021 butter cow celebrates the return of youth exhibitors to the show ring and the other great traditions that surround the Illinois State Fair.”

The iconic sculpture will remain on display in the Dairy Building for the duration of the fair and be viewable live via the Butter Cow webcam.

The Illinois State Fair runs from August 12-22. Please visit, IllinoisStateFair.info for fair events and information.

