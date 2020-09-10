SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Commission) will present 27 Illinoisans and businesses with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during a special virtual event on September 16, 2020 at 2 p.m.

The award recognizes volunteers and volunteer programs that have made a difference in Illinois and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service.

“These past few months have shown us once again that volunteers are the beating heart of Illinois,” said Commission Executive Director Scott McFarland. “We are honored to be able to highlight just a few of the nearly 3 million people in Illinois who give back.”

The Commission received more than 215 nominations in six categories (adult, AmeriCorps, business, senior, Senior Corps, and youth) from the Commission’s five service regions across the state (East Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southern, and West Central). Commissioners reviewed the applications and selected 28 award winners.

The following are the 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients. More information about the recipients is on the Serve Illinois website at www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

East Central Award Recipients

Adult: Teresa Bachtold - Forrest

For service to Harvest Call

AmeriCorps: Jalen Butler - Springfield

For service to Springfield Urban League

Senior: Shannon Nosbisch – Dieterich

For service to Effingham Public Library

Senior Corps: Valerie Beguin – Towanda

For service to Fostering Dignity

Youth: Aja Capel – Urbana

For service to 4-H



Northeast Award Recipients

Adult: Scott Milliman – Chicago

For service to Literacy Volunteers of Illinois at Illinois Youth Center Chicago

AmeriCorps: Kiamara Rodriguez – Chicago

For service to Center for Disability and Elder Law

Business: Abbott Laboratories Legal Department – Abbott Park

For service to Ascend Justice

Senior: Donna Adam – Des Plaines

For service to Clean Up Give Back

Senior Corps: Shirley Cassens – Harvard

For service to Senior Services Associates, Inc.

Youth: Kiran Mohan – Buffalo Grove

For service to Crescendo for a Cause



Northwest Award Recipients

Adult: Dan Portz – Fulton

For service to River Bend CUSD 2-Fulton High School Robotics Program

AmeriCorps: Linda Bolls - Kewanee

For service to Abilities Plus

Senior: Ted Brolund – Rockford

For service to Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity

Senior Corps: Marjorie "Midge" Murphy – Rock Falls

For service to Dillon Elementary School

Youth: Lucy Kuelper – Rio

For service to #MoveOver Project



Southern Award Recipients

Adult: Michael Moyers – Herrin

For service to Christopher Elementary School

Business: PNC Bank – Fairview Heights

For service to East St. Louis School District #189

Senior: Melody Shimada – Carbondale

For service to Carbondale Public Library

Senior Corps: Deserie Gibson – Belleville

For service to SWIC Programs and Services for Older Persons

Youth: Elijah Gunter - Scheller

For service to Sesser Jr. Football



West Central Award Recipients

Adult: Daniel Luthi – Washington

For service to American Red Cross

AmeriCorps: Deja Jenkins – Galesburg

For service to Illinois Justice Corps/Knox County Courthouse

Business: JIMAX Group – Peoria

For service to Tireless Project

Senior: Joel Estes – Knoxville

For service to Blessings in a Backpack

Senior Corps: Lloyd Lawber – Griggsville

For service to Pike County All Wars Museum

Youth: Abigail Oakley – Quincy

For service to Quincy Art Center

Later this fall, nomination forms will be made available for the Commission’s companion awards program, the Governor’s Hometown Awards. The Governor’s Hometown Awards program gives formal recognition to communities that contributed to their community’s quality of life via projects that had strong volunteer support, met a need, and made a definitive impact.

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the State.

