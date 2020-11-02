ALTON - We might Disagree

Brian Belchik and John Pawloski are back for your election night results. Brian and John will be giving you live updates for all the local and national election results as they come in.

Of course, Brian and John will give you the right side and left side of everything. Much like America, Brian and John are far apart these days themselves. Brian and John continue to battle back and forth on social media, and much like before they still manage to support each other as friends.

Fair to assume you might get to see a little fireworks on the show. They will surely be discussing topics such as Covid-19, economy, health care, supreme court, taxes and many more. The differences between Brian and John are the same we see everyday in our own lives.

Tune in at 7pm Tuesday Night right here on RiverBender.com to watch and listen to these two discuss the future as it happens.

