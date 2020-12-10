St. Louis – Calling attention to the International Human Rights Day today, December 10, Inclusively’s St. Louis COO, Sarah Bernard, urges employers to provide those with disabilities the basic right to access equal opportunities to work.

“No group is more excluded from the workplace and yet more dedicated to their employers than those with disabilities,” Bernard said. “The disability community has an estimated spending power of $8 trillion a year. The insight and experience that disabled employees bring to the workplace drives tremendous innovation at all companies, especially those who value inclusion.”

The start-up, Inclusively, has created innovative job-matching technology to connect candidates with disabilities to inclusive employers based on their personalized workplace accommodations, what they call Success Enablers. Launched this summer during the greatest unemployment crisis in decades, Inclusively has successfully partnered with multiple Fortune 500 companies committed to greater disability inclusion, including Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, EY and Charles Schwab.

Inclusively's proprietary job matching technology gives candidates with disabilities the power to customize their job search utilizing Success Enablers and even provides the opportunity for candidates to request accommodations for the interview process. In addition, Inclusively provides a talent success team to guide candidates and has created micro-training modules to educate employers in modern-age hiring practices and to ensure successful placement and longevity for new employees.

Of the 50 million working-age Americans with disabilities, today only 29 percent participate in the workforce. Study after study has shown that it not only benefits companies hiring disabled employees culturally, but also financially. Statistically, 1 in 5 people will experience a disability in their lifetime, and Inclusively was built as a resource for those looking for advanced career opportunities and inclusive workplaces.

