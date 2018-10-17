EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Business has opened registration for its 2018 Project Management Symposium. The event is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at the Morris University Center on the SIUE campus. The annual one-day event focuses on cultivating the art and science of project management.

Project management professionals from more than 120 different companies in the St. Louis metropolitan area will participate.

The day will open with panelists Bruce Hauks from American Water, Everett Johnson from Edward Jones, and Jill Larsen from Wells Fargo Advisors, who will lead a discussion on leadership and ethics.

Hour-long morning and afternoon breakout sessions will provide a range of topic choices. Breakout sessions are led by area expert project management professionals. Topics include:

Agile Transformations

Stay in the Sunlight: Strategies for Stress Management

The Secret Ingredient to Project Success? Don’t Forget the Change Management

Project Management Beyond the IT Universe

How Ameren Plans and Executes Large Transmission Projects

Project Management … International Style

Design Thinking

Artificial Intelligence Immersion

Driving Success with High Performing Teams

Uninterruptible Utility Improvements

To register, please visit http://www.siue.edu/business/executive-education/project-management/events/November-16.shtml or call 618-650-5440.

The SIUE School of Business is a recognized leader in project management education. It prepares the next generation of PM practitioners through academic programming in project management in undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It also provides continuing education for PM professionals through the Project Management Training portfolio of the Executive Education division.

The Executive Education Project Management portfolio is guided by the SIUE Project Management Advisory Board, a consortium of project management experts from more than 20 of the area’s top businesses committed to PM in their organizations. The group meets monthly to share best practices and solutions to common challenges, and collaborates with the School of Business to develop the annual SIUE Project Management Symposium.

