Riverbender.com offers an optional Group Insurance Plan for its Full Time W2 Employees working a minimum of 32 hours per week.

For those employees who want to take advantage of this benefit, we will pay 60% of your insurance premium.

The remaining 40% will be deducted from your paycheck

Chris Norton is our insurance agent, If you have have questions about what our policy covers you can call his cell phone 618-616-7809

There is a new network of doctors this year. The Network is called Blue Choice Preferred PPO BCE

PLEASE MAKE SURE YOUR DOCTOR IS LISTED HERE. If you can't find your doctor maybe Chris or I can help.

https://public.hcsc.net/providerfinder/search.do?corpEntCd=IL1&nextPage=networkplan&residencestate=

*Make sure you have the right network selected when searching, and search by as little as possible such as doctors last name

Another major difference this year is you get to pick your plan. This is in an effort to give you more control and affordability. Instead of everyone having a flat rate, your premium will now be based on your age and the plan you pick. For some that will mean higher rates, for our younger employees it might result in a savings over what you paid in 2017.

Again this is an optional health coverage benefit. While we highly recommend that you have proper health coverage for you and your family's protection, you have the option to purchase that from anywhere. Keep in mind that our 60% assistance benefit only applies if you are on our group plan with Blue Cross.

If you wish to participate in our group health insurance, I need you to select a plan and commit to that no later than Friday the 24th of November. If you decline coverage I also need to know that by the same date. We need to check with Chris but I think if you decline our group coverage now you are not eligible again until 2019 however there are other options for individual coverage out there for sure, even from Chris

To review the plans and prices Click on this PDF . To calculate your premium, find your age on the chart and multiply the number by .4 (40%) The company will cover the difference. These rates are supposed to be set for the entire year but they are out of my control so I'm going to say "subject to change at anytime".

View 2019 Summary of Benefits here

