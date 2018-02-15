CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity’s Office of Trade and Investment announced today that nominations are open for the 2018 Governor’s Export Awards. The Governor’s Export Awards are Illinois’ highest recognition for export achievement, honoring Illinois companies that have grown their exporting operations, as well as organizations that provide export assistance.

Award nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

• Exporter of the Year: awarded to Illinois companies that have grown exports and made exporting a cornerstone of their business

• New Exporter: awarded to Illinois companies that have begun exporting products or services within the last three years

• Service Exporter: awarded to Illinois companies that are successfully exporting services

• Agricultural Exporter: awarded for outstanding export achievement in the field of agricultural products, services and technology

• Export Awareness and Development: awarded to Illinois-based not-for-profit organizations involved in promoting Illinois

Trade and investment play a vital role in the Illinois economy. In 2017, Illinois exports totaled $64.9 billion, an 8.6% increase from the previous year. Gains continue to be seen as Illinois companies look to diversify and spread their goods and services across the world. Illinois remains the largest exporting state in the Midwest, and the fifth largest exporting state in the country. Illinois’ top four export industries all increased between 11%-14% in 2017, outperforming the nation’s increase in exports by 30.5%. By recognizing export achievements by Illinois companies, the Department hopes to highlight the benefits of trade and help more companies find success in foreign markets.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 20th, 2018 at 4pm. Nomination forms can be found on the Department’s website. The awards ceremony will be held in the Spring.

For more information, please contact Godfrey Angara at Godfrey.Angara@illinois.gov.

