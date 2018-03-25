2018 Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department Easter Egg Hunt Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department held their annual Easter Egg Hunt Sunday afternoon at Glazebrook Park. Children up to 10 years old were able to participate in the hunt, get a photo with the Easter Bunny, courtesy of 1st Mid America Credit Union, make crafts and play plenty of games with the whole family. Article continues after sponsor message Ages were split up into four groups with each group having a large golden egg with a special prize. Click here to see the full photo gallery from 2018's hunt. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show!: Ft. Luis Nolla, The Chain Gang, and More!