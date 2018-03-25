GODFREY - The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department held their annual Easter Egg Hunt Sunday afternoon at Glazebrook Park.

Children up to 10 years old were able to participate in the hunt, get a photo with the Easter Bunny, courtesy of 1st Mid America Credit Union, make crafts and play plenty of games with the whole family.

Ages were split up into four groups with each group having a large golden egg with a special prize.

Click here to see the full photo gallery from 2018's hunt.

