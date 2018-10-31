SEE FULL VIDEO OF ALTON HALLOWEEN PARADE:

ALTON - The Alton Halloween Parade brought an enormous crowd to Downtown Alton Wednesday night for the annual tradition

The 2018 float winners included:
Junior Youth Division: Alton Middle School, Boy Scout Troop 1, Saints Peter and Paul and St. Mary’s.

Senior Youth Division: Marquette Catholic High School, Catholic Children’s Home, Alton High School FCCLA and Boy Scout Troop 101.

Family and Neighborhood Division: Lewis and Clark Community College, Village of Godfrey Parks & Recreation, the Hawkins Family and the Geisen Family.

Club and Organization Division: East Alton Skating Academy, Alton Moose Lodge, Preferred Pediatric Home Health Care and OSF HealthCare.

Commercial Division: Vest Orthopedic, Mungenast Toyota, Lowes and Riverbender.com.

