2018 Alton Halloween Parade float winners are announced
ALTON - The Alton Halloween Parade brought an enormous crowd to Downtown Alton Wednesday night for the annual tradition
The 2018 float winners included:
Junior Youth Division: Alton Middle School, Boy Scout Troop 1, Saints Peter and Paul and St. Mary’s.
Senior Youth Division: Marquette Catholic High School, Catholic Children’s Home, Alton High School FCCLA and Boy Scout Troop 101.
Family and Neighborhood Division: Lewis and Clark Community College, Village of Godfrey Parks & Recreation, the Hawkins Family and the Geisen Family.
Club and Organization Division: East Alton Skating Academy, Alton Moose Lodge, Preferred Pediatric Home Health Care and OSF HealthCare.
Commercial Division: Vest Orthopedic, Mungenast Toyota, Lowes and Riverbender.com.
