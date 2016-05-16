SPRINGFIELD – Tickets for the highly anticipated 2016 Illinois State Fair Grandstand concerts will go on sale on Saturday, May 21st at 10:00am through Ticketmaster.

This year the fair will once again offer a discount ticket package, Country Concert Blowout. This offer includes one track ticket to each of the all-star country performances. “This package results in a 20% savings to the fairgoer,” said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “What’s great about this package is it can be split among friends, family members, and co-workers for additional savings.” Only 500 tickets will be available for this package and this special offer ends July 31st.

Country Concert Blowout: $114

Jake Owen

Dierks Bentley

Cole Swindell

Little Big Town

It’s important to note, this discount ticket package is only available for purchase by phone or in person at the Emmerson Building on the state fairgrounds.

Also available for purchase this year will be the StageSide Party ticket. For an additional $30, fairgoers can attend a special StageSide party. The party begins each night 2.5 hours before showtime. Your ticket includes: all you can eat buffet, beer & wine for purchase, entertainment, early entry into the concert, and giveaways including a chance to win two (2) backstage meet and greet passes for that evening’s headlining artist(s). This exclusive party is only available to 120 people each night.

This year the StageSide party ticket will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster and in person at the Emmerson Building.

Illinois State Fair Ticket Office Hours:

May 23 – 31: Illinois State Fair office (Emmerson Building)

In Person: Monday – Friday 9:00am – 3:00pm

By Phone: (217) 782-1979

Beginning June 1: Grandstand Box Office

Monday – Friday

8:00am – 5:00pm

Individual ticket prices for each of the shows at the 2016 Illinois State Fair are listed below:



Friday, August 12: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Melissa Etheridge

Tier 3 – $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Track - $30 / VIP - $42

Saturday, August 13: Meghan Trainor / Hailee Steinfeld / Common Kings

Tier 3 - $28 / Tier 2 - $33 / Tier 1 - $38 / Track $38 / VIP - $50

Sunday, August 14: Jake Owen / Old Dominion

Tier 3 - $15 / Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25 / Track $25 / VIP - $37



Monday, August 15: New Odyssey

General Admission - $5

Tuesday, August 16: Dierks Bentley / Tucker Beathard

Tier 3 - $42 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $52 / Track $52 / VIP - $64



Wednesday, August 17: KISS / The Dead Daisies

Tier 3 - $49 / Tier 2 - $54 / Tier 1 - $59 / Track - $59 / VIP - $74

Thursday, August 18: TBA



Friday, August 19: Cole Swindell / Kane Brown / LANco / Jon Langston

Tier 3 - $18 / Tier 2 - $23 / Tier 1 - $28 / Track $28 / VIP - $40

Saturday, August 20: Little Big Town / David Nail

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / Track $37 / VIP - $49

Sunday, August 21: ZZ Top / Gregg Allman

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $39 / Tier 1 - $44 / Track $44 / VIP - $54

