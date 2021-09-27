GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic Class of 2016 graduate Joey Richard has not forgotten his high school roots.

Richard, also a SLU Class of 2020 graduate, recently nominated Father McGivney Catholic High School for a corporate donation. He was selected for a $1,000 donation on his behalf through his employer, Western Specialty Contractors.

Joey said the reason he nominated McGivney for the donation was simple: “I have an immense deal of gratitude for my time at McGivney - the formation I received, the people who invested in my growth, and the opportunities it created for me. I hope this is the first of many times I can begin to recognize the impact of my experience there and support other students seeking a quality Catholic high school education experience in the area!”

Father McGivney Catholic Principal Joe Lombardi said Joey embodies what it means to be a Griffin.

"We are very proud when we see our students furthering our mission not only when they are enrolled at McGivney but after they graduate as well," he said. "The pillars of Unity, Charity, Fraternity, and Patriotism are the foundation of Father McGivney Catholic High School’s mission, and we are very proud of Joey for continuing the mission.”

