Lt. Bryan & Teri Ellison announced today that the Botterbush family (Kevin, Julie, Kathleen, Jonathan & KJ) would be the 2015 Tree of Lights “Official Family” and would be the acting Chair-Family for this year’s campaign. Kevin, who was elected Chairman of the Salvation Army – Alton Corps Advisory Board in 2015 and The Botterbush family have been active with the Salvation Army since 1970 when his father served on the board and later his brother Ray. Botterbush said, “It is a real honor for our family to be selected this year’s Tree of Light’s Chair-Family, and because of the Army’s “heart for families”, I believe that it is fitting that a whole family be involved in the leadership of this Campaign” After the announcement, Botterbush shared, “Our goal for this year’s Tree of Lights Red Kettle Campaign will be $99,000.00.” He added, “While it is an ambitious goal, the need in our community is great, and if everyone does their part I am confident that it can be achieved.”

The Ellison’s also announced that coordination for this year’s campaign will be handled by Greg Gelzinnis. Known to many as the founder of Bluff City Tours and The Trolley, Gelzinnis has also had his hand in many events that have helped shape the community over the last 25 years from Fireworks on the Mississippi in the 80’s, to Celebration of Christmas and First Night in the 90’s, to his most recent efforts with the Pietown Gospel Music Festival and the Vintage Baseball event held last month in Rock Spring Park. Gelzinnis remarked, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to work on this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, and am personally committed to insure that we achieve (and truthfully exceed) our 2015 Goal.” He added, “Since arriving at the Army just a few weeks ago, I have observed first-hand the “saints” that are the staff of the Alton Corps and their heart and commitment to the less fortunate of our community is simply inspirational.”

The formula for success of this year’s campaign is everyone just doing their part…what they can do, no more…no less. Gelzinnis outlined that in order to cover every location where bells can be rung and every shift attached to each location, it will take 1,544 volunteers.“ For a service area of just over 85,000 people, that is just under 2%.” Gelzinnis remarked, “I believe that the River Bend area is better than that!” At this time, there are about 300 volunteers who have committed to a bell ringing shift. Chairman Botterbush added, “Each shift is only 2 hours long and there are Bell Locations throughout the River Bend area.” He continued, “If you make this a family outing or team up with a friend, it is a lot of fun.”

“Making it easy and fun for our volunteers is what we are striving to do”, said Lt. Teri Ellison, part of the husband and wife team that lead the Alton Corps. In fact, she added, “Prospective volunteers can go online in the comfort of their living rooms to www.ringbells.org and select the location and time slot that works best for them….It is just that easy.” Lt. Teri also shared, “I know that Greg has added some fun “competitive” opportunities to this year’s campaign including an area High School Challenge with the school raising the most money from December 1-15 to win a dance and have bragging rights on the Red Kettle High School Challenge travelling trophy.” Banks and Credit Unions, First Responders, the Faith Community, Service Clubs and Merchants and Small Businesses can also get in on the action and have the opportunity to win “lunch with the Lieutenants” for their office or team.

Kettle Coordinator Gelzinnis also said new for this year will be the opportunity to take advantage of “on line Kettles”. According to Gelzinnis, “Donors can go to www.onlineredkettle.org/alton and click their donation from their phone, tablet, or computer.” He added, “I would also be happy to help social media savvy donors set-up their own “on line kettle” that would be linked to the Alton Corps’ Kettle and they can help us get contributions through their contact list.” “A special recognition will be provided to the person(s) who are the most creative with their use of Social Media”, said Gelzinnis.

One of the most compelling stories for “doing your part” comes from Office Manager, Melissa Boyer. Melissa shared, “Michael has recently become part of the Army family, he has recently been diagnosed with cancer…just started his chemo treatments…is a Veteran…and is homeless with only a blanket on the ground for his bed and the stars for the only roof over his head…and winter is coming.” Your contribution this season can help the Salvation Army change lives right here in the River Bend…It’s More Than A Kettle…It’s HOPE.

If you would like more information on how to get involved in this year’s Tree of Lights Red Kettle Campaign, please contact Kettle Coordinator, Greg Gelzinnis at 618-465-7764 or by cell phone at 618-550-9291. Help us make sure that the STAR on the top of our Tree of Lights gets to shine brightly this year…YOU can make the difference.

Media Note: A photo opportunity of the “Tree of Lights” being erected will take place TOMORROW (11/14/15) at the Alton Corps – 525 Alby Street at 10:00 a.m. The fresh tree is being donated by The Anderson Family Tree Lot in Alton. For additional information contact Greg Gelzinnis at 618-550-9291.

