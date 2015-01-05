Traditional Cookie Program runs Jan. 10-31; Cookie Booths held Feb. 27-March 15

Glen Carbon - The 2015 Girl Scout Cookie Program is here! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) will kick off the cookie program January 10-31 during the first Cookie Booth Weekend of the season. At these Cookie Booths, customers can purchase cookies directly from girls at various locations throughout southern Illinois. Traditional cookie order takes place from Jan. 10 through Jan. 31, with Girl Scouts taking orders for the delicious treats--which will be delivered in late February. To get connected to a Girl Scout in your area, please call 800.345.6858 or visit http://bit.ly/CookieFinder. Customer demand for Girl Scout Cookies following delivery has been high historically, so additional Cookie Booth Weekends will be held Feb. 27 through March 15. Find Girl Scout Cookie Booths in your area using the Girl Scout Cookie app or Little Brownie Baker’s Cookie Locator at http://cookielocator.littlebrownie.com/.

This year girls will be able to sell Girl Scout cookies online through a new program called Digital Cookie. “Digital Cookie is an exciting new addition to the Girl Scout Cookie Program that creates a safe, interactive space for girls to sell cookies,” said Kelly Jansen, Director of Product Sales. Digital Cookie is a revolutionary enhancement of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, coupling traditional sales activities with online and mobile sales experiences that teach girls online marketing and ecommerce Jansen added. “Girls will market their online cookie business by inviting customers via email to visit their personalized cookie websites, where consumers can order cookies from the comfort of their living room,” Jansen said.

In addition, 2015 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Samoa Girl Scout Cookie. Samoa cookies which are coated in caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and striped with dark chocolate have been a favorite of many customers for 40 years.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led business in the country and generates immeasurable benefits for girls and their communities. Girls who participate in the 2015 Girl Scout Cookie Program benefit from “learning by earning” and develop five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Girls then use their proceeds to support their chosen activities for the year, to fund community service and leadership projects, to attend summer camp or to travel to destinations near and far. In addition, proceeds from the program help GSSI recruit and train adult volunteers, provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls, improve and maintain camp properties and develop and deliver quality program activities for girls.

The Girl Scout Mission is: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls working together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting is focused on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

