Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Edwardsville High School! As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com will be at the graduation ceremony located at the school gymnasium on Saturday, May 22, to capture their last moments as a student in their hometown school. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.

The Riverbender.com media team will be in attendance to capture the moments that many have been waiting for. For those with families that are not able to make it to the graduation ceremony, Riverbender.com has an option for anyone who wishes to watch their loved one walk the stage. The ceremony will be available to watch LIVE Riverbender.com at 3:00 p.m. on May 23 (CLICK HERE).

Riverbender.com/shopping ( CLICK HERE) or by mailing the below order form to 200 W. 3rd Street, Alton IL. 62002.

The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:

Edwardsville High School Graduates:

Mallory Nicole Abert

Collin Tanner Adams

Jody Nicole Adelman

Kristin Tayler Agee

Steffan Ar Monte Akins

Emily Anne Albertina

Ethan Taylor Alexander

Alexis Paige Allard

Justin Michael Allaria

Cassandra Paige Allen

Alieah Ibraheem Al-Sabt

Tanner Joseph Ambry

Joseph Norris Ambuel

Abigail Jayne Anderson

Logan Michael Anderson

Zachary Brian Anderson

Gage Michael Armstrong

Michaela Rene Armstrong

Arianne Elizabeth Arnold

Emily Claire Ash

Emma Jordan Ash

Abigail Grace Austin

Nicholas James Austin

Dale Bradley Auten

Daniel Alan Ayres

Erica Rose Bailey

Gabriel Duncan Bailey

Griffin Dale Bailey

Sean Christopher Bailey

Alyssa Marie Baker

Dylan Keith Baker

Justin Wyatt Baker

Molly Nicole Baker

Kasele Elizabeth Baldwin-Jines

Grant Thomas Bardelmeier

Lee Stanford Barney

Samantha Nicole Bauer

Drew Michael Baugh

Azanay Maray Bausily

Amy Grace Baxter

Suleman Ahmad Bazai

Eli Stephen Beam

Lydia Kay Beard

Chelsea Marie Behme

Gaige Edward Belt

John Barnard Bentley

Alyson Nicole Bergman

Jackson Russell Berkbigler

Margaret Berkley

Samuel Joseph Bertels

Amy Lorraine Best

Tyler Joseph Bianconi

Adam Wells Biethman

Megan Elizabeth Black

Sarah Nicole Blankenship

James Sankey Blanton

Frederick Jack Blotevogel

Lucas Anthony Bobinski-Boyd

Katelyn Elizabeth Bobrowski

Ryan Joseph Bode

Gabrielle Kristine Boyce

Lauren Mackenzie Bozsa

Drew Patrick Bradley

Joseph Todd Brammeier

John Madison Brandenburg

Caleb Charles Brandmeyer

Hayley Nicole Bratten

Celeste Patricia Bremley

Ambria Danae' Brown

Jacob Michael Brown

Lauren Kate Brown

Miah Leandra' Brown

Kathleen Teressa Browner

Rachel Lynn Buckley

William Jacob Burke

Mikaylah Brianne Burris

Gillian Fay Burroughs

Donovan J. Busch

Peter Jackson Byers

Ryann Alexandria Cannon

Millicent R. Cantrall

Raelynn Mae Cantrall

Kyle Jon Carlson

Drew Alan Carter

Hannah Rose Carter

Emily Grace Cerkoski

Claire Austen Chandler

Hannah Olivia Chapman

Conor Oscar Charleston

MaryKathryn Ann Chartrand

Blake Gordon Cheely

McKenzie Kaitlin Chin

Elisabeth Cipus

Sean Michael Clarkson

Abigail May Clere

Jeffery Ryan Clubb

Ethan Thomas Coderre

Dylan Perry Colby

Seth Marino Cole

Tyler Jason Cole

Jordan Ashley Conrad

Lauren Elizabeth Cook

Mollie Judith Cook

Courtney Michelle Cox

Taylor Alison Coy

Andrew Thomas Craig

Korrine Margaret Croft

Carson Cecilia Crow

Chase Adler Cruthis

Lianna Lauren Cubas

Chloe Alexandra Cummings

Tylere Alexander Curran

Jakob Tyler Curton

Dustin Edward Czech

Trentan Thompson Daley

David Keoni Daniel

Marissa Chyenne Daniel

Ryan Matthew Dannels

Lydia Jane Davey

Fontez Dwight Davis Jr

Cheyanne Elizabeth Davis

Julia Leigh Davis

Kyler Christian Davis

Nicholas John Dehr

Kaitlyn Brianna Deininger

Kelsi Marie Delgado

Afua Asher Denkyirah

Rachel Ann Denmon

Paige Elizabeth Diak

Kathryn Lynn Diekemper

Noah Michael Dietzen

Margaret Catherine Doolin

Mackenzie Elaine Doran

Heather Elizabeth Douglas

Matthew Scott Douglas

Stevie Hope Dowd

Lauren Elizabeth Downs

Christopher Michael Doyle

Cole Robert Duffy

Madeline Grace Duknoski

Connor Graham Dunaway

Donnell Duncan Jr

Joseph Dale Duncan

Jacob Allen John Duniphan

Amayha Trece' Dycus

Elizabeth May Eastman

Kendall Javon Edmond

Brandon Joseph Edwards

Christian Victoria Edwards

Andrew Tyler Effler

Alyya Catherine El-Khatib

Meredith Reva Ellis

Quentin James Ellsworth

Olivia Anique Emerson

Marquis Terrell Evans

Michael Joseph Ezell

Jordyn Nicole Leigh Failoni

Cody Daniel Farmer

Madalyn Alice Farrar

Kaitlyn Christine Farris

Jacob Lawrence Faulkner

Shelby Marie Felchlin

Grace Eleanor Ferrell

Tiarra Nicole Ferrell

Erin Amber Ferris

Micaela Marie Finn

Drew Alan Flaugher

Ashleigh Quinn Fleck

Richard Eugene Fleming

Nicole Rae Francis

William Grant Frank

Nejua Claudia Freese

Caroline Lurline Frew

Katherine Louise Frey

Christopher James Friedel

Madison Aleah Fusaro

Zachary Phillip Gabel

Matthew G Gallagher

Takara Ariel Gamble

Andrew James Garrison Jr

Keith Anthony Gary

Lee Michael Geary

Alexander Todd Geuss

Blake Robert Gifford

Kyle Logan Glaser

Maddison Paige Gobble

Abigail Marlene Goeckner

Samuel James Goggin

Midori Anne Grabowski

Andrew Allen Grant

Ashley Jordan Green

Eleanor Noel Green

Austin Michael Greer

Briana Marie Greer-Jobe

Jacob Steven Gremaud

Johannah Grace Grenaway

Alyssa Suzanne Grettler

John Lombardi Grieve

Brady Alan Griffin

Chelsey Nikole Griffin

Luke Andrew Griffin

Samuel Todd Griffin

Kendal Orlando Griggs

Matthew Fisher Grove

Brydon Connor Groves-Scott

Katelyn Jo Gruner

Ryan David Gueldener

Neil Christopher Guetterman

Sarah Ann Gvillo

Adam Edward Hackethal

William Reece Halpin

Jessica Marie Hamilton

Trenton James Hanes

Amy Nicole Hanks

Brandon Travis Hannel

Julia Lauren Hannon

Kelly Marie Harmon

Autumn Nicole Harris

Jordan Robert William Harris

Miriah Anne Harris

James Edward Harrison

Emma Claire Hartmann

Hannah Marie Hasty

Aubrei Lynne Hein

Cody Christian Martin Hellmann

Hannah Marie Henke

Harrison Matthew Henke

Hunter Thomas Hessler

Travis John Hickey

Steven Ryan Hogg

Kasey Elizabeth Hohlt

Elise Natalie Holbert

Laura Roberta Hollingsworth

Darwyn L Holman

Mc Kenzie Wayne Holtmann

Christopher Allen Holtmann

Mary Rose Horger

Rachel Lynn Hoven

Jordan Thomas Hovey

Carlee James Hoxworth

Jack Armstrong Huffstutler

Katherine Alexandra Hummel

Alexa Caroline Humphreys

Jessica Nicole Hunt

William Evan Hunter

Jenna Renee Inman

Marielle Izquierdo

Aaron Michael Jackson

Kyla Nicole Jackson

Drake Alexander Jacobs

Caitlin Nicole Jansen

Caleb Daniel Jansen

Natalie Marie Jarrett

Catherine Simone Jatcko

Darianna Raylynn Jefferson

Jake Ryan Jellen

Kevin Austin Johnessee

Brandon Wayne Johnson

Ronald Johnson THIRD

Aaron Daniel Paul Johnson

Alexander William Johnson

Annette Olina Johnson

Molly Taylor Johnson

Pamela Marie Johnson

Shawnee Elizabeth Johnson

Jasmine Renee Jones

Albert Lee Jones

Conner James Jones

Douglas Lewis Jones

Matthew Rohen Jones

Samantha QIU Jueckstock

Ashlynne Taylor Kaliher

Olivia Lisa Kalmer

Nicholas David Kaltmayer

Kyle Dillon Kasten

Daniel Allan Kaupang

Elaina Pauline Kauzlarich

Patrick Reno Keck

Alexa Morgan Keiser

Eric Lee Kellerman

Caitlin Elizabeth Kelley

Dana Alexandra Kelsey

Nicholas Alexander Kengovski

Kevin Austin Kent

Catherine Elizabeth Kerber

Anthony James Kindle

Matthew Edward Kiser

Kassie Amber Klaus

Karoline Grace Klette

Madelyn Marie Knight

Robert William Knight

Aaron Alan Kohlmiller

Lavanya Komarraju

Jonathan Thomas Koons

Daniel Louis Kornell

Luke David Kramer

Kenneth Cole Krebs

Mitchell Donald Krebs

Nicholas William Kruckeberg

Kyle Patrick Krumm

Torrie Elizabeth Kruse

Michaela Marie Kulasekara

Megan Alexandra LaRose

Bailey Jane Lamarca

Adam Michael Lange

Emily Ryann Lange

Nicole Ellen Laub

Courtney Ann Laubscher

Rebecca Lynn Laurent

Hannah Danielle Lawrence

Zayna Jasmine Leady

Tyvon Devontae Lesure

Jack Edgar Lever

James Stanford Lickert

Isabella Grace Lilley

Erin Dean Linden-Swafford

Daniel Joseph Lloyd

Virgil Lee Lockett IV

Alyssa Marie Logue

Madeline Elaine Lombardi

Alejandro Cristian Lopez

Kallen Elizabeth Loveless

Jessica Danielle Luer

Brooke Michelle Lunn

Camren Taylor Luster

Elizabeth Atlee Lynn

Gavin Paul Macdonald

Tyler James Mackey

Margaret Jean Mackin

Theresa Caitlin Magary

Joel Nicholas Magee

Noah Rebecca Manibusan

Daniel Victor Marinko

Tyler Jerome Markiewicz

Graham William Markowitz

McKenzie Marie Marshall

Carter Michael Marteeny

Madeleine Alecia Martin

Dalton Bat Masterson

Katie Sue Maxwell

Tommy Lee Maxwell

Gavin Robert McBride

Asia Brenyee' McCanton

Riley Jordan McElroy

Brooke Ashton McGaughey

Kyle Garrett McGee

William Andrew McGhee

Jarrett Brandon Terrell Mc Girt

Kiley Elizabeth McIlvoy

Sam Reynolds McKeehan

Jacob Taylor McLean

Patrick A McLennan

Jason Edward McNichols

Maverick James McSparin

McKenna Nicole Medlin

Natasha Sophia Meinzen

Taylor Kenzie Mekus

Kristen Nicole Mendez

Thomas William Merod

Joseph A Mezo

Isaiah Patrick Michl

Dunya Khalil Mikhayel

Abigail Ann Miller

Lucas Matt Millman

Jacob Grant Modrusic

Kayla Elaine Moelk

Alex Christopher Moore

Billy Ray Moore

Kristopher Cameron Moore

Zachary James Morrisey

Alexander John Mosella

Curt Travis Mueller

Andrew Gregory Mullican

Nolan Walker Mullikin

Miranda Danielle Mullins

Ann Marie Munneke

Devin Hayden Murnan

Riley Paige Mushill

Vance Clayton Myers

Alexander Daniel Nantell

Derrick Maliek Nichols

David Blake Noel

Andrew Joseph Nolen

Alexis Cathryn Norton

Justin Robert Nosser

Colton Blake Noud

Jacob Allen Novosad

Mikayla Anne Oberlag

Riley Roarke O'Gara

Leah Lorraine Oglesby

Cody Jacob Ojeda

Kathryn Ann Ojeda

Maxwell Oldt

Maddison Alise O'Leary

Skyler LaMarr Olinger

Eric Antonio Ortega

John Matthew Owens

Ariel Rose Page

Vincent Geert Pallemans

Lillian A'Lucienne Parks-Goins

Madison Rose Parrett

Puja Bharatkumar Patel

Cassandra Nicole Patrick

Eliza Grace Foe Pauk

Landon Robert Paul

Grace Elizabeth Payden

Mitchell Scott Pearson

Michael Evan Peddicord

Robert Collin Pedersen

Juan Pablo Perez Jr

Brittany Renee Perkins

Rene Andre Perry THIRD

Douglas Alan Peterson

Katherine Elizabeth Picchiotti

April Dawn Pickett

Brianna Michele Pierson

Austin William Pizzini

Raymond Joseph Pluhar

Loren Elizabeth Plumb

Luke Andrew Posey

Nicolas J. Posey

Teagan Nancy Potter

Gavin Dean Prater

Madison Sydney Pratte

Allison Joan Pritchard

Marguerite Puchner-Hardman

Matthew Jacob Pustovrh

Zain Adnan Pyarali

Amelia Ruth Pytlinski

Nikki Nguyen Quach

Askya Ilon Quinn

Megan Lynn Radae

Sara Marie Radae

Brendan Taylor Raftery

Shaun Michael Raftery

James Tyler Rains

Chad Howard Rallo

Joshua Michael Ransick

James Brent Rawson

Dakota Pierce Reckman

Josie Patrice Reichenbach

Hailey Elizabeth Reinders

Nickolas Shane Reiter

Emilee Suzanne Rendleman

Benjamin John Rensing

Jacob Wayne Rice

Sabrina Nicole Richert

Alyssa Jane Ricks

Marisa Claire Rinaldi

Cristina Marie Rivera-Bosques

Benjamin Dalton Robert

Christopher James Robinson

Christopher James Robinson

Taylor Justen Robinson

Madelyn Anne Roderick

Daniella Josephina Romano

Brianna Marie Roseman

Colby James Rouchka

Jordan Taylor Roundcount

Zachary Cole Rujawitz

Alexander Blake Runyon

Aliece Nicole Rushing

Melanie Lee Russo

Caitlin Blair Rutz

Madison Bishop Ruyle

Brandon James Ryan

Erik Karl Saathoff

Joshua Michael Santiago

Michael Glenbeetner Schalk

Paul Joseph Scheibal Jr

Brandi Denise Schell

Mason Leif Schloesser

Joseph Ezio Schlueter

Alyssa Renee Schmitt

Taylor Marie Schmitt

Paige Elizabeth Schmittling

Colten William Schneider

Mariah Lee Schoeneberg

Fredrick Wesley Schoenthal

Jay Schollmeier

Clayton Grey Schoolman

Robert Hartman Schorr

Clare Elizabeth Schroeder

Anna Louisa Schulz

Amelia Anne Schweger

Melanie Marie Schwer

Sarah Marie Scoggin

Cole Linton Seifert

Shawn Christopher Semmler

Ryan Michael Serfas

Dakota Lange Sergerson

Brendan Robert Sesata

Fahd Mohammad Shakeel

Logan Donoghue Shallow

Joseph Patrick Shannon

Monty Gene Sharpe Jr

Bryan Scott Shriver

Philip Alukhava Siganga

Elizabeth Claire Silva

Gabrielle Faye Silva

Meredith Caroline Silver

Jared D Smith

Jared Gregory Smith

Renee Elizabeth Smith

Allison Agnes Smolar

Trip William Sorensen

Mason Cole Sorenson

Randy Albert Stark

Lauren Elizabeth Staub

Paige Nicole Stearns

Lily Suzanne Stein

Allison Marie Stephens

Matthew Joseph Stern

Cameron Nicolas Stewart

Eleanor Kathleen Sullivan

Nikki Alexandria Sund

Carolee Beverly Jean Swain

Kyle James Swanson

Faith Jia-En Tan

Taylor Elise Tarter

Luke Douglas Thiede

Zachary Arden Thomas

Brooklyn Nicole Thomason

Blake Alan Thomilson

Sierra Jade Thoron

Brian Eric Tiahrt

Lindsey Mae Toenyes

Willow Ann Tolly

Zachary Austin Travis

Christian Kenneth Trevino

Dylan Michael Triplett

Alexus Adora Turner

Stephanie Marie Turner

Trenton Dale Ulery

Brandon Underwood

Emma Rose Vachalek

Brandon Alexander Valley

Anastasia Adele Van Hauen

John Ross Van Patten

Christina Natalia Vance

Jacob Henry Vandever

Ashley Mae Vaughn

Brian Michael Veitch

William Jonathan Voltz

Aaron Michael Voss

Samantha Tayler Voss

Tyler Curtis Voyles

Lawrence Elijah Walter

Mara Faith Walters

Sophie Lara Walton

Taylor Marie Ward

Christopher Robert Warren

Justin Brett Warta

Claire Elise Wasser

Jordan Marie Waterman

Mason Sherman Watson

Nickolay Alexander Watson

Brock Eason Weimer

Lily Ida Mae Weiss

Joseph Allan West

Joshua Luke Westbrook

Austin Cole Whisnant

Cameron Alexander White

Jayke Andrew White

Morgan Rene Whiteford

Brieana Morgan Wilkerson

Shamika Sharai Wilkins

Michael U Willame

Kirsten Audriana Willeford

Jonathan Ian Williams

Sadari Monay Williams

Abigail Marie Wilson

Benjamin Floyd Wilson

Kenya Nychelle Wilson

Ashlynn Autumn Winkler

Zachary David Winston

Cassidy Hope Winters

Lindsey Nicole Wolfford

Cathleen Lillian Wood

Samuel David Wynn

Anthony Robert Youngman

Austin David Yuss

James Michael Modio Zeigler

Kathryn Colleen Zelechowski

Tynan Edward Zeller

Matthew Stephen Zielonko

Bailey William Zimmer

Christopher James Zimmermann

