2015 Edwardsville High School graduates
Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Edwardsville High School! As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com will be at the graduation ceremony located at the school gymnasium on Saturday, May 22, to capture their last moments as a student in their hometown school. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.
The Riverbender.com media team will be in attendance to capture the moments that many have been waiting for. For those with families that are not able to make it to the graduation ceremony, Riverbender.com has an option for anyone who wishes to watch their loved one walk the stage. The ceremony will be available to watch LIVE Riverbender.com at 3:00 p.m. on May 23 (CLICK HERE).
The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:
Edwardsville High School Graduates:
Mallory Nicole Abert
Collin Tanner Adams
Jody Nicole Adelman
Kristin Tayler Agee
Steffan Ar Monte Akins
Emily Anne Albertina
Ethan Taylor Alexander
Alexis Paige Allard
Justin Michael Allaria
Cassandra Paige Allen
Alieah Ibraheem Al-Sabt
Tanner Joseph Ambry
Joseph Norris Ambuel
Abigail Jayne Anderson
Logan Michael Anderson
Zachary Brian Anderson
Gage Michael Armstrong
Michaela Rene Armstrong
Arianne Elizabeth Arnold
Emily Claire Ash
Emma Jordan Ash
Abigail Grace Austin
Nicholas James Austin
Dale Bradley Auten
Daniel Alan Ayres
Erica Rose Bailey
Gabriel Duncan Bailey
Griffin Dale Bailey
Sean Christopher Bailey
Alyssa Marie Baker
Dylan Keith Baker
Justin Wyatt Baker
Molly Nicole Baker
Kasele Elizabeth Baldwin-Jines
Grant Thomas Bardelmeier
Lee Stanford Barney
Samantha Nicole Bauer
Drew Michael Baugh
Azanay Maray Bausily
Amy Grace Baxter
Suleman Ahmad Bazai
Eli Stephen Beam
Lydia Kay Beard
Chelsea Marie Behme
Gaige Edward Belt
John Barnard Bentley
Alyson Nicole Bergman
Jackson Russell Berkbigler
Margaret Berkley
Samuel Joseph Bertels
Amy Lorraine Best
Tyler Joseph Bianconi
Adam Wells Biethman
Megan Elizabeth Black
Sarah Nicole Blankenship
James Sankey Blanton
Frederick Jack Blotevogel
Lucas Anthony Bobinski-Boyd
Katelyn Elizabeth Bobrowski
Ryan Joseph Bode
Gabrielle Kristine Boyce
Lauren Mackenzie Bozsa
Drew Patrick Bradley
Joseph Todd Brammeier
John Madison Brandenburg
Caleb Charles Brandmeyer
Hayley Nicole Bratten
Celeste Patricia Bremley
Ambria Danae' Brown
Jacob Michael Brown
Lauren Kate Brown
Miah Leandra' Brown
Kathleen Teressa Browner
Rachel Lynn Buckley
William Jacob Burke
Mikaylah Brianne Burris
Gillian Fay Burroughs
Donovan J. Busch
Peter Jackson Byers
Ryann Alexandria Cannon
Millicent R. Cantrall
Raelynn Mae Cantrall
Kyle Jon Carlson
Drew Alan Carter
Hannah Rose Carter
Emily Grace Cerkoski
Claire Austen Chandler
Hannah Olivia Chapman
Conor Oscar Charleston
MaryKathryn Ann Chartrand
Blake Gordon Cheely
McKenzie Kaitlin Chin
Elisabeth Cipus
Sean Michael Clarkson
Abigail May Clere
Jeffery Ryan Clubb
Ethan Thomas Coderre
Dylan Perry Colby
Seth Marino Cole
Tyler Jason Cole
Jordan Ashley Conrad
Lauren Elizabeth Cook
Mollie Judith Cook
Courtney Michelle Cox
Taylor Alison Coy
Andrew Thomas Craig
Korrine Margaret Croft
Carson Cecilia Crow
Chase Adler Cruthis
Lianna Lauren Cubas
Chloe Alexandra Cummings
Tylere Alexander Curran
Jakob Tyler Curton
Dustin Edward Czech
Trentan Thompson Daley
David Keoni Daniel
Marissa Chyenne Daniel
Ryan Matthew Dannels
Lydia Jane Davey
Fontez Dwight Davis Jr
Cheyanne Elizabeth Davis
Julia Leigh Davis
Kyler Christian Davis
Nicholas John Dehr
Kaitlyn Brianna Deininger
Kelsi Marie Delgado
Afua Asher Denkyirah
Rachel Ann Denmon
Paige Elizabeth Diak
Kathryn Lynn Diekemper
Noah Michael Dietzen
Margaret Catherine Doolin
Mackenzie Elaine Doran
Heather Elizabeth Douglas
Matthew Scott Douglas
Stevie Hope Dowd
Lauren Elizabeth Downs
Christopher Michael Doyle
Cole Robert Duffy
Madeline Grace Duknoski
Connor Graham Dunaway
Donnell Duncan Jr
Joseph Dale Duncan
Jacob Allen John Duniphan
Amayha Trece' Dycus
Elizabeth May Eastman
Kendall Javon Edmond
Brandon Joseph Edwards
Christian Victoria Edwards
Andrew Tyler Effler
Alyya Catherine El-Khatib
Meredith Reva Ellis
Quentin James Ellsworth
Olivia Anique Emerson
Marquis Terrell Evans
Michael Joseph Ezell
Jordyn Nicole Leigh Failoni
Cody Daniel Farmer
Madalyn Alice Farrar
Kaitlyn Christine Farris
Jacob Lawrence Faulkner
Shelby Marie Felchlin
Grace Eleanor Ferrell
Tiarra Nicole Ferrell
Erin Amber Ferris
Micaela Marie Finn
Drew Alan Flaugher
Ashleigh Quinn Fleck
Richard Eugene Fleming
Nicole Rae Francis
William Grant Frank
Nejua Claudia Freese
Caroline Lurline Frew
Katherine Louise Frey
Christopher James Friedel
Madison Aleah Fusaro
Zachary Phillip Gabel
Matthew G Gallagher
Takara Ariel Gamble
Andrew James Garrison Jr
Keith Anthony Gary
Lee Michael Geary
Alexander Todd Geuss
Blake Robert Gifford
Kyle Logan Glaser
Maddison Paige Gobble
Abigail Marlene Goeckner
Samuel James Goggin
Midori Anne Grabowski
Andrew Allen Grant
Ashley Jordan Green
Eleanor Noel Green
Austin Michael Greer
Briana Marie Greer-Jobe
Jacob Steven Gremaud
Johannah Grace Grenaway
Alyssa Suzanne Grettler
John Lombardi Grieve
Brady Alan Griffin
Chelsey Nikole Griffin
Luke Andrew Griffin
Samuel Todd Griffin
Kendal Orlando Griggs
Matthew Fisher Grove
Brydon Connor Groves-Scott
Katelyn Jo Gruner
Ryan David Gueldener
Neil Christopher Guetterman
Sarah Ann Gvillo
Adam Edward Hackethal
William Reece Halpin
Jessica Marie Hamilton
Trenton James Hanes
Amy Nicole Hanks
Brandon Travis Hannel
Julia Lauren Hannon
Kelly Marie Harmon
Autumn Nicole Harris
Jordan Robert William Harris
Miriah Anne Harris
James Edward Harrison
Emma Claire Hartmann
Hannah Marie Hasty
Aubrei Lynne Hein
Cody Christian Martin Hellmann
Hannah Marie Henke
Harrison Matthew Henke
Hunter Thomas Hessler
Travis John Hickey
Steven Ryan Hogg
Kasey Elizabeth Hohlt
Elise Natalie Holbert
Laura Roberta Hollingsworth
Darwyn L Holman
Mc Kenzie Wayne Holtmann
Christopher Allen Holtmann
Mary Rose Horger
Rachel Lynn Hoven
Jordan Thomas Hovey
Carlee James Hoxworth
Jack Armstrong Huffstutler
Katherine Alexandra Hummel
Alexa Caroline Humphreys
Jessica Nicole Hunt
William Evan Hunter
Jenna Renee Inman
Marielle Izquierdo
Aaron Michael Jackson
Kyla Nicole Jackson
Drake Alexander Jacobs
Caitlin Nicole Jansen
Caleb Daniel Jansen
Natalie Marie Jarrett
Catherine Simone Jatcko
Darianna Raylynn Jefferson
Jake Ryan Jellen
Kevin Austin Johnessee
Brandon Wayne Johnson
Ronald Johnson THIRD
Aaron Daniel Paul Johnson
Alexander William Johnson
Annette Olina Johnson
Molly Taylor Johnson
Pamela Marie Johnson
Shawnee Elizabeth Johnson
Jasmine Renee Jones
Albert Lee Jones
Conner James Jones
Douglas Lewis Jones
Matthew Rohen Jones
Samantha QIU Jueckstock
Ashlynne Taylor Kaliher
Olivia Lisa Kalmer
Nicholas David Kaltmayer
Kyle Dillon Kasten
Daniel Allan Kaupang
Elaina Pauline Kauzlarich
Patrick Reno Keck
Alexa Morgan Keiser
Eric Lee Kellerman
Caitlin Elizabeth Kelley
Dana Alexandra Kelsey
Nicholas Alexander Kengovski
Kevin Austin Kent
Catherine Elizabeth Kerber
Anthony James Kindle
Matthew Edward Kiser
Kassie Amber Klaus
Karoline Grace Klette
Madelyn Marie Knight
Robert William Knight
Aaron Alan Kohlmiller
Lavanya Komarraju
Jonathan Thomas Koons
Daniel Louis Kornell
Luke David Kramer
Kenneth Cole Krebs
Mitchell Donald Krebs
Nicholas William Kruckeberg
Kyle Patrick Krumm
Torrie Elizabeth Kruse
Michaela Marie Kulasekara
Megan Alexandra LaRose
Bailey Jane Lamarca
Adam Michael Lange
Emily Ryann Lange
Nicole Ellen Laub
Courtney Ann Laubscher
Rebecca Lynn Laurent
Hannah Danielle Lawrence
Zayna Jasmine Leady
Tyvon Devontae Lesure
Jack Edgar Lever
James Stanford Lickert
Isabella Grace Lilley
Erin Dean Linden-Swafford
Daniel Joseph Lloyd
Virgil Lee Lockett IV
Alyssa Marie Logue
Madeline Elaine Lombardi
Alejandro Cristian Lopez
Kallen Elizabeth Loveless
Jessica Danielle Luer
Brooke Michelle Lunn
Camren Taylor Luster
Elizabeth Atlee Lynn
Gavin Paul Macdonald
Tyler James Mackey
Margaret Jean Mackin
Theresa Caitlin Magary
Joel Nicholas Magee
Noah Rebecca Manibusan
Daniel Victor Marinko
Tyler Jerome Markiewicz
Graham William Markowitz
McKenzie Marie Marshall
Carter Michael Marteeny
Madeleine Alecia Martin
Dalton Bat Masterson
Katie Sue Maxwell
Tommy Lee Maxwell
Gavin Robert McBride
Asia Brenyee' McCanton
Riley Jordan McElroy
Brooke Ashton McGaughey
Kyle Garrett McGee
William Andrew McGhee
Jarrett Brandon Terrell Mc Girt
Kiley Elizabeth McIlvoy
Sam Reynolds McKeehan
Jacob Taylor McLean
Patrick A McLennan
Jason Edward McNichols
Maverick James McSparin
McKenna Nicole Medlin
Natasha Sophia Meinzen
Taylor Kenzie Mekus
Kristen Nicole Mendez
Thomas William Merod
Joseph A Mezo
Isaiah Patrick Michl
Dunya Khalil Mikhayel
Abigail Ann Miller
Lucas Matt Millman
Jacob Grant Modrusic
Kayla Elaine Moelk
Alex Christopher Moore
Billy Ray Moore
Kristopher Cameron Moore
Zachary James Morrisey
Alexander John Mosella
Curt Travis Mueller
Andrew Gregory Mullican
Nolan Walker Mullikin
Miranda Danielle Mullins
Ann Marie Munneke
Devin Hayden Murnan
Riley Paige Mushill
Vance Clayton Myers
Alexander Daniel Nantell
Derrick Maliek Nichols
David Blake Noel
Andrew Joseph Nolen
Alexis Cathryn Norton
Justin Robert Nosser
Colton Blake Noud
Jacob Allen Novosad
Mikayla Anne Oberlag
Riley Roarke O'Gara
Leah Lorraine Oglesby
Cody Jacob Ojeda
Kathryn Ann Ojeda
Maxwell Oldt
Maddison Alise O'Leary
Skyler LaMarr Olinger
Eric Antonio Ortega
John Matthew Owens
Ariel Rose Page
Vincent Geert Pallemans
Lillian A'Lucienne Parks-Goins
Madison Rose Parrett
Puja Bharatkumar Patel
Cassandra Nicole Patrick
Eliza Grace Foe Pauk
Landon Robert Paul
Grace Elizabeth Payden
Mitchell Scott Pearson
Michael Evan Peddicord
Robert Collin Pedersen
Juan Pablo Perez Jr
Brittany Renee Perkins
Rene Andre Perry THIRD
Douglas Alan Peterson
Katherine Elizabeth Picchiotti
April Dawn Pickett
Brianna Michele Pierson
Austin William Pizzini
Raymond Joseph Pluhar
Loren Elizabeth Plumb
Luke Andrew Posey
Nicolas J. Posey
Teagan Nancy Potter
Gavin Dean Prater
Madison Sydney Pratte
Allison Joan Pritchard
Marguerite Puchner-Hardman
Matthew Jacob Pustovrh
Zain Adnan Pyarali
Amelia Ruth Pytlinski
Nikki Nguyen Quach
Askya Ilon Quinn
Megan Lynn Radae
Sara Marie Radae
Brendan Taylor Raftery
Shaun Michael Raftery
James Tyler Rains
Chad Howard Rallo
Joshua Michael Ransick
James Brent Rawson
Dakota Pierce Reckman
Josie Patrice Reichenbach
Hailey Elizabeth Reinders
Nickolas Shane Reiter
Emilee Suzanne Rendleman
Benjamin John Rensing
Jacob Wayne Rice
Sabrina Nicole Richert
Alyssa Jane Ricks
Marisa Claire Rinaldi
Cristina Marie Rivera-Bosques
Benjamin Dalton Robert
Christopher James Robinson
Christopher James Robinson
Taylor Justen Robinson
Madelyn Anne Roderick
Daniella Josephina Romano
Brianna Marie Roseman
Colby James Rouchka
Jordan Taylor Roundcount
Zachary Cole Rujawitz
Alexander Blake Runyon
Aliece Nicole Rushing
Melanie Lee Russo
Caitlin Blair Rutz
Madison Bishop Ruyle
Brandon James Ryan
Erik Karl Saathoff
Joshua Michael Santiago
Michael Glenbeetner Schalk
Paul Joseph Scheibal Jr
Brandi Denise Schell
Mason Leif Schloesser
Joseph Ezio Schlueter
Alyssa Renee Schmitt
Taylor Marie Schmitt
Paige Elizabeth Schmittling
Colten William Schneider
Mariah Lee Schoeneberg
Fredrick Wesley Schoenthal
Jay Schollmeier
Clayton Grey Schoolman
Robert Hartman Schorr
Clare Elizabeth Schroeder
Anna Louisa Schulz
Amelia Anne Schweger
Melanie Marie Schwer
Sarah Marie Scoggin
Cole Linton Seifert
Shawn Christopher Semmler
Ryan Michael Serfas
Dakota Lange Sergerson
Brendan Robert Sesata
Fahd Mohammad Shakeel
Logan Donoghue Shallow
Joseph Patrick Shannon
Monty Gene Sharpe Jr
Bryan Scott Shriver
Philip Alukhava Siganga
Elizabeth Claire Silva
Gabrielle Faye Silva
Meredith Caroline Silver
Jared D Smith
Jared Gregory Smith
Renee Elizabeth Smith
Allison Agnes Smolar
Trip William Sorensen
Mason Cole Sorenson
Randy Albert Stark
Lauren Elizabeth Staub
Paige Nicole Stearns
Lily Suzanne Stein
Allison Marie Stephens
Matthew Joseph Stern
Cameron Nicolas Stewart
Eleanor Kathleen Sullivan
Nikki Alexandria Sund
Carolee Beverly Jean Swain
Kyle James Swanson
Faith Jia-En Tan
Taylor Elise Tarter
Luke Douglas Thiede
Zachary Arden Thomas
Brooklyn Nicole Thomason
Blake Alan Thomilson
Sierra Jade Thoron
Brian Eric Tiahrt
Lindsey Mae Toenyes
Willow Ann Tolly
Zachary Austin Travis
Christian Kenneth Trevino
Dylan Michael Triplett
Alexus Adora Turner
Stephanie Marie Turner
Trenton Dale Ulery
Brandon Underwood
Emma Rose Vachalek
Brandon Alexander Valley
Anastasia Adele Van Hauen
John Ross Van Patten
Christina Natalia Vance
Jacob Henry Vandever
Ashley Mae Vaughn
Brian Michael Veitch
William Jonathan Voltz
Aaron Michael Voss
Samantha Tayler Voss
Tyler Curtis Voyles
Lawrence Elijah Walter
Mara Faith Walters
Sophie Lara Walton
Taylor Marie Ward
Christopher Robert Warren
Justin Brett Warta
Claire Elise Wasser
Jordan Marie Waterman
Mason Sherman Watson
Nickolay Alexander Watson
Brock Eason Weimer
Lily Ida Mae Weiss
Joseph Allan West
Joshua Luke Westbrook
Austin Cole Whisnant
Cameron Alexander White
Jayke Andrew White
Morgan Rene Whiteford
Brieana Morgan Wilkerson
Shamika Sharai Wilkins
Michael U Willame
Kirsten Audriana Willeford
Jonathan Ian Williams
Sadari Monay Williams
Abigail Marie Wilson
Benjamin Floyd Wilson
Kenya Nychelle Wilson
Ashlynn Autumn Winkler
Zachary David Winston
Cassidy Hope Winters
Lindsey Nicole Wolfford
Cathleen Lillian Wood
Samuel David Wynn
Anthony Robert Youngman
Austin David Yuss
James Michael Modio Zeigler
Kathryn Colleen Zelechowski
Tynan Edward Zeller
Matthew Stephen Zielonko
Bailey William Zimmer
Christopher James Zimmermann
