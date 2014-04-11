ST. LOUIS, MO., April 11, 2014 - The Veiled Prophets are proud to announce the 2014 Veiled Prophet Parade Poster Contest, which will further add to the festivities surrounding the 132nd Veiled Prophet Parade. This contest, made possible by the generous support of Artmart, will celebrate the talents of high school student artists in the Saint Louis metropolitan region. Substantial prizes will be awarded, including:

* Grand Prize winner: $500 Artmart gift card, and poster professionally framed by Artmart

* Grand Prize winner's art teacher: $100 Artmart gift card

* 1st Runner-Up: $100 Artmart gift card, and poster professionally framed by Artmart

* 2nd Runner-Up: $100 Artmart gift card, and poster professionally framed by Artmart

"The Veiled Prophets are thrilled to be teaming with Saint Louis' only locally owned art supply store, Artmart, for this poster contest open to all high school students in Missouri and Illinois," said Kenneth J. Mallin, Grand Marshal of the 2014 Veiled Prophet Parade. "This celebration of our high school student talent is a perfect match for this year's Veiled Prophet Parade theme, 'Made in Saint Louis,' and offers our community another fantastic way to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the City of St. Louis."

Official rules and artwork submission deadlines are available at www.vpparade.org, located within the "Poster Contest" tab of the "Parade" section.

About Artmart

Artmart is St. Louis's only locally owned art supply store, and has served the St. Louis artist community since 1952. The company and its owners, the Baizer family, have a rich tradition of philanthropy and support for artists throughout the St. Louis area. With a beautiful 25,000 square foot store located at 2355 S. Hanley Road, Artmart offers the area's best creative marketplace in every sense of the imagination. For more information about Artmart, please visit www.artmartstl.com.

About the Veiled Prophet Organization

The Mysterious Order of the Veiled Prophet is a 137-year-old civic and philanthropic organization founded in 1878 to promote the City of St. Louis and enrich the quality of life for its citizens. In addition to producing one of the oldest parades in the nation, it has also provided funding for the Grand Staircase, connecting the Gateway Arch with the riverfront, and the illumination of the famous Eads Bridge. Its members, who choose to remain anonymous, provide financial support and leadership for various civic projects and not-for-profit agencies, including Beyond Housing, Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club, Rainbow Village, and the City of Saint Louis. For more information about the activities of the 2014 Veiled Prophet Parade, please visit www.vpparade.org.

