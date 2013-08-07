“Expressions-A Musical Experience” sponsored by The North Alton Godfrey Business Council and supporting Council Members will feature the Sentimental Journey Dance Band on Wednesday, August 14th from 7:00 to 9:00 PM (change of date from what had been previously published). The concert will be held at the Alton High School Performing Auditorium, 1854 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois.

Whether you are ballroom dancing, reminiscing to an old standard, such as Stardust, swinging to the sounds of Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy or simply romancing to warm ballads like Unforgettable, you will be warmed by this Band’s “Big Smooth Sound.”

Remember these concerts are free and are held in air-conditioned comfort.

Before the concert, enjoy dining at one of the four McDonald’s located in Alton, Bethalto or Godfrey or for a wonderful sit down dining experience, try Tony’s North in Jerseyville. Both restaurants are sponsors of the summer music series.

This is a community inspired event. For additional information call (618) 779-9735.