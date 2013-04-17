The North Alton Godfrey Business Council in conjunction with co-sponsors The Hayner Public Library District, Liberty Bank & McDonald's Restaurants (Alton, Bethalto & Godfrey) is pleased to announce it's summer music series, "Expressions- A Musical Experience," formerly known as "Jazz In The Park."

This will be the 8th season for what promises to be the "best yet" of evenings filled with great music by top notch professional musicians. All concerts are free with performances from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and will be held in the air-conditioned comfort of the Benjamin Godfrey Chapel, Lewis & Clark College, or Alton Senior High School Performing Auditorium.

The line-up of musical performances include the following:

Wednesday, May 1st - Benjamin Godfrey Chapel, Lewis & Clark College.

"One Voice" - smooth jazz by an award winning vocal ensemble of 13 young men and women from Millikin University, Decatur, Illinois. The audience is invited to a reception following the concert to meet the artists.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wednesday June 26th - Alton Senior High School Performing Auditorium

"Shades of Blue" - the world renowned jazz ensemble from Scott Air Force Base

Wednesday, July 3rd - Alton Senior High Performing Auditorium

"A Swing of Hearts" - a 33-piece orchestra consisting of the area's finest musicians harmonizing on strings, brass, reed & percussion instruments led by former Ray Charles Band member and arranger, Wayne Coniglio with vocals by well known artists Cecil Cope & Elsie Parker. This is a first time appearance for this group and promises to be a "Romantical" evening of heart-felt songs.

Wednesday, August 7th - Alton Senior High Performing Auditorium

"Sentimental Journey Orchestra" - big band swing featuring the charts of Glenn Miller, Charlie Barnett, Artie Shaw and Harry James. A crowd pleaser.

Wednesday, September 12th - Benjamin Godfrey Chapel, Lewis & Clark College

"St. Louis Symphony Ensemble" - an evening of surprise by the Symphony's best musicians, a part of the St. Louis Symphony's neighborhood outreach program. The audience was captivated by the 2012 series debut performance.



The 2013 music series is designed to bring the finest of artists & musical entertainment for the listening pleasure of all who desire memorable evenings of great music. For more information call (618) 466-8353.

More like this: