The 2013 Girl Scout Nut, Candy & Magazine Program is right around the corner! Girl Scouts throughout southern Illinois will be taking orders for delicious nuts and candies, as well as magazines, from October 11 through November 2.

“The Nut, Candy & Magazine (NCM) Program is an integral part of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience where girls gain hands-on experience with five skills linked to leadership and financial literacy,” said Kelly Jansen, GSSI Product Program Manager. “I am so excited to work with our girls and volunteers to make this year’s Girl Scout Nut, Candy & Magazine Program the most successful ever,” she added.

The Girl Scout Nut, Candy & Magazine Program generates immeasurable results for girls and their communities. Girls who participate in the 2013 Fall Product Program benefit from “learning by earning” and develop five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. In addition, proceeds from the program help Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) recruit and train adult volunteers, provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls, improve and maintain camp properties and develop and deliver unique leadership program activities for girls.

During the Nut, Candy & Magazine Program, girls will sell items such as whole cashews, deluxe pecan clusters, fruit slices and morning mountain mix. Two items will be sold in special limited edition collectible tins – Double Chocolate Truffles will be in a Holiday Tin and Caramel Treasures will be in a Girl Scout Tin. In addition, hundreds of magazines will be available through QSP for those wishing to purchase a new subscription or renew an existing one. For more information about the items girls will be selling during the Nut, Candy & Magazine Program, please visit GSSI’s website at www.gsofsi.org.

The Girl Scout Mission is that Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting is focused on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant. GSSI is a Proud Partner of United Way.

