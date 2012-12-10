ALTON, IL – Jacoby Arts Center participates in the Community Arts Access (CAA) program that is sponsored by the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency. Community Arts Access grant funds are available through the Jacoby Arts Center to individual artists, units of government, and 501(c)3 non-profit organizations to help fund art programs focusing on community participation and involvement taking place between September 15, 2012 through August 31, 2013. A total of $8,750 will be re-granted from Jacoby Arts Center to other organizations.

Those interested in being considered for the Jacoby Arts Center’s 2013 Community Arts Access re-granting program need to submit a 2-page narrative that clearly outlines their proposed project, its needed funding, and the impact it will have on the community if delivered.

Interested applicants must submit their 2-page narrative by no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, January 4, 2013. Applicants may submit their narrative via email at melissa.mustain@jacobyartscenter.org with “CAA” in the subject line or via postal mail, postmarked by the deadline, to Jacoby Arts Center, Attention: CAA, 627 East Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. They may also be dropped off by the deadline at the Center during normal hours of operation. These submissions will be reviewed by a panel of community members who will then recommend applicants for completion of a full application package.

The 17 Illinois counties served by Jacoby Arts Center in the CAA program include Madison, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Crawford, Edwards, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Jersey, Macoupin, Monroe, Montgomery, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington, and Wayne.

The Community Arts Access program endeavors to create a better network for funds disbursement at the local level, to enrich arts programming, and to promote increased community involvement in the arts. The Illinois Arts Council and Jacoby Arts Center share in the goal to connect with small volunteer-oriented art projects in counties that may not have access to other funding sources.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with late hours on Thursdays until 8 p.m. The Center is closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

