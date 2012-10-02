2012 Vintage Voices Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The 2012 Vintage Voices, "LEADING LADIES & CITY FATHERS" will kick off Saturday, October 6th at 1pm with a welcome by Alton Mayor, Tom Hoechst. The Mayor and several Alderman will take the first tour , featuring eleven actors around eight historical sites. This year's program celebrates the City 175th Anniversary and highlights some of the ladies and gentleman who devoted their lives to improving their community. The performer's presentations will give audience members a glimpse of the culture and commerce of Alton's early days of settlement and historical photos prepared by Pete Basola and Kerry Miller will conclude the tour. Local Historian, Charlotte Stetson, will be on hand to answer questions for guests. Tickets are now on sale at the Visitor's Center and will be on sale each Saturday at the main gate to the City Cemetery at 12:30. Call 462-3205 for more details on the non-walking Tour on October 14th. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip