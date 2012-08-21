2012 Vintage Voices Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. "Leading Ladies & City Fathers" will be the theme of the 2012 VINTAGE VOICES program produced by Alton Little Theater in the City Cemetery on Saturday afternoons, October 6th, 3th, 20th, and 27th. The 11th Annual "Living History" tour celebrates the lives of those buried in the City and National Cemetery who enriched Alton's unique and colorful history. A guided, gentle strolling tour through the historic cemetery follows a well-marked path through eight stops and visits with eleven actor/historians who will bring characters Wilhemina Trenchery, Sarah Duncan, Edward Bowman, Anton Reck, Mrs. Raible, Sarah Elizabeth Blair, Lucy Long Breckenridge, Lewis Kellenberger, Florence Dolby, Rufus Easton and Viola Voss back to life. The cost of the tour is $12 for Adults and $6 for students through High School. The Theater is also sponsoring a non-walking tour, "Tea With Vintage Voices" on Sunday, October 14th from 2-4pm at the Showplace. Reservations for that event (which also cost $12) are being taken at 462-3205. Tickets for the walking tours in the Cemetery are sold at the Alton Area Regional Convention & Visitor's Bureau and at the Front Gate of the Cemetery 30 minutes before the tours begin at 1pm. Most often, eight tours run between 1pm and 2:45 pm. This year, the Mayor of Alton will welcome the first guests to the Cemetery as part of the commemoration of the City's 175th Anniversary. Guests will receive an informative program guide and have a chance to chat with local historian, Charlotte Stetson, at the conclusion of the tours. More information about other upcoming events sponsored by Alton Little Theater can be obtained from the ALT website: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/ and at the Season Ticket Table during the run of SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY, September 21st - 30th. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip