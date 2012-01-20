2012 Monthly electronic recycling permanent drop off locations for MetroEast - Madison, Calhoun, and Macoupin Counties in IL
What WITS, Inc. accepts
Fridays
12 pm - 6 pm
1st Fri.
Alton/Jerseyville
Bank Of Edwardsville; 4415 MLK Drive, Alton, IL 62002
2nd Fri.
Collinsville
Collinsville Overflow Lot; 223 W. Main Street, Collinsville, IL 62234
4th Fri.
Glen Carbon /Edwardsville
Bank Of Edwardsville; 2142 S. State 157, Glen Carbon, IL 62034
Saturday
10 am - 4 pm
2nd Sat.
Granite City
America's Central Port; Former Army Depot Commissary Parking Lot at Seventh and “A” Streets off RT 3, Granite City, IL 62040
Sundays
10 am - 4 pm
3rd Sun.
Macoupin County
Public Works Parking Lot; 21480 IL Route 4, Carlinville, IL 62626
4th Sun.
Hardin
U of I Extension Parking Lot; 818 S. Park Street, Hardin, IL 62047
You can take your items directly to these processors/businesses for FREE or call for a pick up (there is a fee for pick up)
Somtech Recycling
By appointment only
415 Ridge Street
Alton, IL 62002
Cell: 618-593-2981 or office 618-463-2954
TOTALL Metal Recycling
2700 Missouri Avenue
Granite City, IL 62040
Toll Free: 866.470.5763
WITS, Inc.
647 E Holly
Saint Louis MO 63147
314-382-1650
Best Buy, in Edwardsville, IL, takes two pieces at any time.
Thank you for properly recycling and disposing of your electronics!
Electronic Recycling Law:
Beginning January 1, 2012 landfills are prohibited from knowingly accepting any CEDs for disposal. This includes televisions, computers, printers, and computer monitors (both residential and non-residential). The burning or incineration of televisions, computers, printers and computer monitors would also be prohibited.
Public Act 95-0959 Signed into law on Sept. 17, 2008 creates the Electronics Products Recycling and Reuse Act. Requires electronics manufacturers to collect and recycle or process for reuse residential televisions, printers, computer monitors, computers, laptop computers and printers (collectively known as "covered electronics devices," or CEDs), and other "eligible electronics devices" (EEDs) at no charge to consumers.
More like this:
Related Video:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.