2012 Monthly electronic recycling permanent drop off locations for MetroEast - Madison, Calhoun, and Macoupin Counties in IL What WITS, Inc. accepts



Fridays

12 pm - 6 pm



1st Fri.

Alton/Jerseyville

Bank Of Edwardsville; 4415 MLK Drive, Alton, IL 62002

2nd Fri.

Collinsville

Collinsville Overflow Lot; 223 W. Main Street, Collinsville, IL 62234

4th Fri.

Glen Carbon /Edwardsville

Bank Of Edwardsville; 2142 S. State 157, Glen Carbon, IL 62034



Saturday

10 am - 4 pm



2nd Sat.

Granite City

America's Central Port; Former Army Depot Commissary Parking Lot at Seventh and “A” Streets off RT 3, Granite City, IL 62040



Sundays

10 am - 4 pm



3rd Sun.

Macoupin County

Public Works Parking Lot; 21480 IL Route 4, Carlinville, IL 62626

4th Sun.

Hardin

U of I Extension Parking Lot; 818 S. Park Street, Hardin, IL 62047



You can take your items directly to these processors/businesses for FREE or call for a pick up (there is a fee for pick up)



Somtech Recycling

By appointment only

415 Ridge Street

Alton, IL 62002

Cell: 618-593-2981 or office 618-463-2954



TOTALL Metal Recycling

2700 Missouri Avenue

Granite City, IL 62040

Toll Free: 866.470.5763



WITS, Inc.

647 E Holly

Saint Louis MO 63147

314-382-1650



Best Buy, in Edwardsville, IL, takes two pieces at any time.

Thank you for properly recycling and disposing of your electronics!



Electronic Recycling Law:

Beginning January 1, 2012 landfills are prohibited from knowingly accepting any CEDs for disposal. This includes televisions, computers, printers, and computer monitors (both residential and non-residential). The burning or incineration of televisions, computers, printers and computer monitors would also be prohibited.



Electronic Recycling Law:

Beginning January 1, 2012 landfills are prohibited from knowingly accepting any CEDs for disposal. This includes televisions, computers, printers, and computer monitors (both residential and non-residential). The burning or incineration of televisions, computers, printers and computer monitors would also be prohibited.

Public Act 95-0959 Signed into law on Sept. 17, 2008 creates the Electronics Products Recycling and Reuse Act. Requires electronics manufacturers to collect and recycle or process for reuse residential televisions, printers, computer monitors, computers, laptop computers and printers (collectively known as "covered electronics devices," or CEDs), and other "eligible electronics devices" (EEDs) at no charge to consumers.