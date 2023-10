2012 HOLIDAY PICKUP SCHEDULE Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Upcoming Holidays observed by

Allied Waste/Republic Services: Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 22nd Christmas Day – Tuesday, December 25th New Year’s Day – Tuesday, January 1st Thanksgiving Day: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday – no change in schedule; Pickups normally scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Friday; Pickups normally scheduled for Friday will be picked up Saturday. Article continues after sponsor message Christmas Day and New Year’s Day: Monday – no change in schedule Pickups normally scheduled for Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday; Pickups normally scheduled for Wednesday will be picked up Thursday; Pickups normally scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Friday; Pickups normally scheduled for Friday will be picked up Saturday. Happy Holidays! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip