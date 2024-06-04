WOOD RIVER - The long-anticipated three-four sewer separation project commenced in the West Jennings area of Wood River, marking a significant milestone for the city. On Tuesday morning, June 4, 2024, workers were seen operating a large crane at the site, initiating the first phase of the extensive infrastructure upgrade.

"This is a massive project for the City of Wood River," said City Manager Steve Palen. "Today, we do have a crane moving some manholes."

The comprehensive sewer separation project, which began its planning stages in 2017, is estimated to cost $20 million for the entire city. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has committed to covering 75 percent of the project's expenses, significantly alleviating the financial burden on the city.

Palen highlighted the project's importance and the city's efforts to ensure its successful execution. He also mentioned plans for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the project's initiation once many residents return from their vacations.

"We don’t get a project this big very often so it should be commemorated," Palen said.

The sewer separation project aims to enhance the city's infrastructure, addressing long-standing issues and preparing Wood River for future growth and development.

