ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2017 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,800 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 98 degree programs in 39 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.

For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.

Alton, Illinois

Ben E. Moyer, mining engineering, junior

Brighton, Illinois

Jonathan Alexander Tutterow, engineering , freshman

Edwardsville, Illinois

Joseph H. Aydt, mechanical engineering, junior

Matthew G. Barton, engineering , freshman

Zachariah Lanter Fensterman, computer science, freshman

Ashley Marie Fillback, civil engineering, junior

Adam J. Gausmann, computer science, freshman

Brendan M. Hentz, aerospace engineering, junior

Jason Edward Johnson, mechanical engineering, sophomore

Kyle R. Johnson, engineering , freshman

Joshua James Slaby, mechanical engineering, senior

Glen Carbon, Illinois

Austin Parker Foutch, aerospace engineering, senior

Matthew Rohen Jones, ceramic engineering, senior

Luke D. Raffaelle, engineering , sophomore

Godfrey, Illinois

Zachary Thomas Farniok, mechanical engineering, senior

Jennifer L. Huber, architectural engineering, senior

Granite City, Illinois

Austin Daniel Padgett, physics, sophomore

Jerseyville, Illinois

Breanna M. Autery, engineering , freshman

Andrew J. Miller, mechanical engineering, junior

Ryan Scott Peterson, aerospace engineering, junior

