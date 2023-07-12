GLEN CARBON - A bid of over $2 million for a large-scale sewer project in Glen Carbon was unanimously approved by the Village Board at their July 11 meeting. The Nickel Plate Interceptor Sewer Project will extend the sewer from behind Fire Protection District Station 1 to Iron Mountain Lake Drive and reduce the pump stations in the area from four to one.

Charles Juneau, president of Juneau Associates, Inc. spoke at the meeting and said the project would eliminate four existing pump stations, including the one at Meridian Road, with a proposal for a new pump station.

He said the new pump station is also necessary for a developer planning a project off of Glen Carbon Road north of 270, who has agreed to contribute $100,000 toward the sewer project.

“This is a very necessary project, eliminating four existing [pump stations] and one new pump station,” Juneau said. “It’s a very large pump station that will be sewered by gravity - that entire area of Summerset and the area of Meridian Oaks subdivision.”

The approved bid, totaling $2,087,824.50, was submitted by Haier Plumbing and Heating. This was the lowest of two total bids that were submitted, the other being from Kamadulski Excavating & Grading in the amount of $2,612,371.99.

Members of the Village Board then voted unanimously to approve the bid for the project. An approximate timeline for the project was not yet available.

A full recording of the July 11 meeting is available at the top of this story or on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

