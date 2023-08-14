GRAFTON - Those hoping to catch some Music in the Park in Grafton will have two more opportunities coming up this summer, with bands Krickett and the Grilled Avocados on Aug. 17 and Outlaw Opry on Aug. 24. Grafton's Music in the Park takes place each summer on Thursday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Park.

Peg Brooks with Grafton's Music in the Park said this year’s concert series has been met with an “amazing” amount of support and large turnouts so far.

“Music in the Park has been met with amazing donors, biggest crowds ever - even in the heat - so many positive comments, and support,” Brooks said. “We - myself, my daughter Nickie Brooks, my husband Mike, and the Grafton Chamber are so happy with our growth. We have tried to add new incentives each year to keep our concert series growing.”

Brooks said her family has made several additions to the concert series since they began overseeing Music in the Park. Among these additions are two extra weeks of concerts, a concert finale, opening acts, a singing of the National Anthem, a “Disney Break” for children, and final tribute songs performed by her daughter Nickie.

She noted Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow helped secure patios placed by the park's gazebo, improved lighting, and a newly completed playground. The concert series will also support Steve Pegram of Got Faith Ministries with canned good donations and feature a 50/50 raffle which supports maintenance of the American flag on the river and Grafton Chamber of Commerce projects.

Brooks concluded by saying: “My family has enjoyed volunteering and helping to bring music and people to our beautiful community.”

She said Grafton's Music in the Park would like to recognize their Diamond Donors, which are as follows: Jersey State Bank

Joe and Leisa Soer

Illinois American Water

Don Mathenia

To learn more about Grafton's Music in the Park and their upcoming events, visit their Facebook page.

