BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will be hosting a free shred and electronic recycling event on Saturday, August 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jerseyville branch, located at 300 W. County Road in Jerseyville.

Bring your old documents or electronics and securely dispose of them at this free event. 1st MidAmerica is partnering with CJD E-Cycling to recycle anything with a cord and anything metal. This includes items like computers, landline phones, printers, holiday lights, small appliances, and more.

Please note that CRT, Projection, Plasma and console televisions will be accepted with a minimal charge between $5 and $30 based on size. Computer monitors with no tower will be accepted with a minimal charge of $5-$10.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 66,000 members through 13 branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 21 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

