BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will be presenting a free seminar on estate planning on Tuesday, September 11.

At the event, attendees will learn how to leave assets to loved ones or charity in the most efficient manner possible.

Article continues after sponsor message

All are welcome at this informative seminar, but space is limited. Call 618-258-3168 ex. 1459 or email RSVP@1stMidAmeirca.org to reserve your seat.

As part of 1st MidAmerica’s commitment to financial education, several seminars are held throughout the year and cover various topics such as cyber security and identity theft and improving credit. All seminars are free to the public. Visit https://www.1stmidamerica.org/home.html for future seminar dates.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 66,000 members through 13 Illinois branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 21 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

More like this:

Related Video: