BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will award four $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors in May. Applications are available at any 1st MidAmerica Credit Union branch location or online at www.1stMidAmerica.org, and are due by March 31, 2016.

Thirty area youth have benefited from the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union scholarships, which were introduced in 2005. Scholarships may be applied to tuition, fees or other educational expenses.

"Academics, community and school involvement, and character are evaluated when selecting the recipients," said Amber Scott, Vice President of Marketing for 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. "We are committed to the future of our community by investing in our youth. We look forward to awarding these scholarships and supporting these deserving young adults."

 

