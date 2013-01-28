Bethalto, Illinois--FRIDAY, JANUARY 28, 2013- 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will award three $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors in May. Applications are available at any 1st MidAmerica Credit Union branch location or online at www.1stMidAmerica.org

Twenty one area youth have benefited from the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union scholarships, which were introduced in 2005. Scholarships may be applied to tuition, fees or other educational expenses.

"Academics, credit union membership, character, and involvement in school and community are considered when selecting the recipients," said Amber Scott, Vice President of Marketing for 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. "We are strongly committed to supporting the youth in our community and look forward to awarding these scholarships to the deserving young adults that receive them."

1st MidAmerica Credit Union serves more than 45,000 members in the Riverbend area through seven local branches. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

