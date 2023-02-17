BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union was recently recognized with the first place Dora Maxwell Award for social responsibility, first place for the Desjardins Award for adult financial literacy, and a second place Louise Herring Award for internal programs that benefit members. All the honors were presented by the Illinois Credit Union League at the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union board meeting.

The credit union received first place for the Desjardins Award. This award recognizes leadership in the credit union industry that provides financial literacy for all ages. 1st MidAmerica was recognized for the First Time Home Buyers Webinar series. Feedback from member surveys was used to develop content for these webinars and provided valuable information to consumers ready to buy their first home.

“I believe that education is the key to success. An educated borrower is better informed with a clearer understanding of their housing needs and household budget. At 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, we make educating the first time home buyer our priority,” said Gary Hoggatt, Jr., Vice President, Mortgage Services.

1st MidAmerica was also the second place recipient of the Louise Herring Award for the Financial Goals Program. As part of this program, the credit union surveyed members to ask them about their financial goals for the year. A follow-up system was then set up so members looking for assistance would be contacted by a credit union representative to set appointments and offer guidance on topics such as planning for retirement, buying a first home, or consolidating debt.

“The Financial Goals Program is a distinct example of the credit union’s efforts on financial wellbeing for all. We are honored and excited to receive the Louise Herring Award for putting the credit union philosophy of people helping people into action,” said Amber Scott, Chief Marketing Officer.

Additionally, the credit union was awarded the first place Dora Maxwell Award for the Beet Box Partnership, which is a sponsorship of the Goshen Market Foundation in Edwardsville. The Beet Box delivers produce from the farmers’ market to low-income areas throughout our region. The credit union has been a major sponsor of the project for the past two years.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not for profit, financial cooperative with a commitment to improving the financial well-being of its members and local communities. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

